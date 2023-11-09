AUTHOR OF '5 LOVE LANGUAGES' TO HEADLINE ONLINE RETREAT HELPING MILITARY SPOUSES NAVIGATE MILITARY SEPARATIONS

Free tickets available for all military spouses and significant others

HONOLULU, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This November, military spouses from across the country and globe will convene online to learn best practices and practical advice on dealing with military separations from over 30 military and lifestyle experts. Each day of the retreat will feature a curated selection of high-quality presentations, panel discussions, and valuable giveaways.

The fourth annual PILLAR Deployment Retreat will take place November 17-19 and features keynote speakers Dr. Gary Chapman, author of The 5 Love Languages, Mary Stork from USAA, and military sociologist Jacey Eckhart. Other speakers include Adriene Engstrom from Blue Star Families, Tara Wright from Sesame Street Workshop, 2022 National Guard Military Spouse of the Year Cindy Meili, and Top Chef contestant and military spouse Lauren Hope.

Thanks to Presenting Sponsor USAA Life Insurance Company and USAA Life Insurance Company of New York, tickets are completely free to attendees.

To learn more and to register for a complimentary ticket, visit pillardeploymentretreat.com.

"November is the perfect time for this program. Because of Veterans Day and Military Family Appreciation Month, many people are thinking about the sacrifice of service members and their loved ones," said Becky Hoy, Army spouse and Co-Host of PILLAR whose family is currently stationed in Hawaii. "Deployment can be a stressful time for military families. At PILLAR, we offer practical, actionable advice for how to make this season of life one that is transformative and healthy."

"We want as many military spouses and significant others to attend and enjoy the wealth of knowledge offered from our speakers, regardless of their schedule or responsibilities," said Joanna Guldin-Noll, spouse of a Navy veteran and Co-Host of PILLAR. "That's why PILLAR offers both live and replay options so that attendees can watch and rewatch when they need to."

