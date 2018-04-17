Author of Calm, Creative, Joyful Helps People Live without Regret and Anxiety

LONG ISLAND, N.Y., April 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today many people are living in a state of high anxiety in which they constantly worry about what will happen next. From politics to world events and uncertainties in their own personal lives, many of us are feeling a kinship with the storybook character Chicken Little. Yet while there are some things we cannot change, such as what happens in Russia or Washington, there are ways that we can reduce our own anxiety and fear, according to Marcia Grace author of the new book, Calm, Creative, Joyful!: Lessons in Transforming Your Life. The first in the series was recently published by Higher Mind Press.

Marcia Grace Calm, Creative, Joyful!: Lessons in Transforming Your Life

"Most people think that love makes the world go round," Marcia Grace observes. "But it's really guilt that does so and it drives our fear and anxiety. There are three ways we keep our guilt going: we deny its existence, we minimize it by telling ourselves it isn't so bad and we project it on to other people. For example, we may tell ourselves that we would be just fine if only our boss wasn't such an idiot or our spouse stopped behaving in ways we did not like."

To reduce feelings of guilt and the anxiety that goes with it, Marcia Grace advises people to take responsibility for their feelings by acknowledging what is upsetting them, spending quiet time examining their thoughts and choosing to let go of negative thoughts that are not serving them.

In Calm, Creative, Joyful! Marcia Grace helps readers develop a new understanding of the hidden motivators beneath their conscious awareness which may be keeping them feeling guilty and regretful and triggering feelings of stress, depression and anger. The book is based on lessons Marcia Grace learned from teaching A Course in Miracles for nearly 40 years. A Course in Miracles is a hugely popular self-study course on universal love and forgiveness.

Marcia Grace can also talk about why meditation is not about silencing one's thoughts (and what it really entails), how to understand what really motivates people and erroneous thinking that causes discomfort and fear.

About the author

Marcia Grace is an author, teacher, practical mystic, interfaith minister, grandmother and workshop leader who has been guiding students through A Course in Miracles for 35 years. She holds weekly classes on Long Island teaching the principles of A Course in Miracles and online on the Zoom platform. She wrote her book to share the valuable lessons she has learned about all the ways people's egos try to keep them trapped and how people can break free.

