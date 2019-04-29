Author of Escape the Paycheck to Paycheck Trap Reveals How Newlyweds Can Avoid a Lifetime of Money Stress

FORT WAYNE, Ind., April 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- During wedding season, many couples will tie the knot without ever having had one very important conversation: the one about money. As financial coach and high school counselor Tina Antrim has learned firsthand from working with couples, money stress is common, leads to frequent arguments and can largely be avoided by talking about how money will be handled before the wedding ceremony takes place.

In her just-released book, Escape the Paycheck to Paycheck Trap: The Ultimate Plan to Get Out of Debt and Supersize Your Savings (Life Change Publishing), Antrim devotes an entire chapter to financial advice for millennials; that generation is starting married life with more college debt than their parents did. The advice she has to offer is also informed by the money mistakes she made as a former big spender who used to live paycheck to paycheck as 78 percent of adults in the U.S. do.

In an interview, Antrim can share:

The two primary reasons people struggle financially and how to overcome them.

Why it's important for newlyweds to avoid following the crowd or trying to impress other people when planning their wedding and honeymoon

Ways couples can get into trouble if they marry someone who thinks like they do—or is their polar opposite

Suggestions for handling student loan debt

How people's money stories can impact their marriage

How to use the "70-30 Rule" to achieve financial freedom

Praise for Escape the Paycheck to Paycheck Trap

"This is the perfect book for anyone who is fed up living week to week. If you are ready to take control of your paycheck, this is the book you have been looking for." — Kirk Collins, CFP®

"In a society that encourages financial bondage, Tina gives us practical ways to break free. This must-read is a wake-up call to anyone who's tired of constant financial frustration and looking forward to real freedom."— Eric Dubach, Senior Pastor, Brookside Church

About the Author

Tina Antrim, M.S.Ed., BCC, is a speaker, author, and board-certified coach specializing in financial life coaching. She is the founder of Antrim Financial Coaching and is passionate about helping people change their behaviors around money, so they can have a secure and abundant financial future. In addition to her financial coaching practice, she is also a high school counselor. Escape the Paycheck to Paycheck Trap is her first book.

