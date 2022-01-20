Author of New Book of Inspiring Stories Hopes to Inspire People to Achieve Their Own Healing Journeys

BETHESDA, Md., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brave Healer Productions is proud to announce the release of Inspiration Contagion: Health Secrets for Raving Success by Holly Jean Jackson. In making the announcement, Laura Di Franco, CEO of Brave Healer Productions, says, "This book is full of practical, holistic, effective tools, practices, and strategies that will guide readers to transform old habits into new ones that change their lives, even if they have suffered with chronic pain [as does Holly Jean Jackson]."

Jackson, a certified health coach, certified life coach, and entrepreneur, has an ambitious goal for the book. She writes: "I wanted to create a movement and build a tribe of people who want to inspire others. I want inspiration to become contagious. I want it to spread like wildfire. I want to bring people together behind a positive purpose. To build each other up."

In the book, Jackson uses her life story as the basis for teachable moments. Some situations she has experienced include charging a mama bear while alone in the woods, being stung by a scorpion in Guatemala, living through an abusive marriage and divorce and enduring a series of layoffs.

She writes, "If I can face a bear head on alone, there is no fear too big in your life you can't C-H-A-R-G-E head on! … You can face any fear in your life. It's possible. Perhaps your bear is leaving an abusive relationship. Or perhaps your bear is starting your own business. Or perhaps your bear is making a change in your personal life. Regardless of what your bear is, I am here to tell you; you can face it head-on."

Praise for Inspiration Contagion

"Holly has a Rolodex of hardships from her life and yet she is one of the most resilient people I know. And her ability to lean into those hardships and teach others how to overcome theirs is a true gift. This book is not only the embodiment of her journey from struggle and dis-ease to a happy healthy life, but a roadmap for others struggling to see the light at the end of the tunnel. … Everyone that reads this book will walk away with something they can instantly apply to their lives and see results from." — Hope Zvara, Mother Trucker Yoga

"In Inspiration Contagion, Holly shows us the trail she took to escape from the boom and bust cycles of chronic pain, business ups and downs, and relationships that strangled her personal and professional growth. In the modern technological era, we've lost something. That feeling of sitting around the campfire, passing down our knowledge, and sharing our stories. … In her words, you have a seat around the campfire to learn how she did it and how you can benefit from her experiences and expertise." — Matthew Rouse, author of Start Saying Yes

About the Author

A current resident of Raleigh, N.C., Holly Jean Jackson has also lived in Chicago, Ill., and Lafayette, Calif. She spent several years in technology leadership roles for large companies. A combination of layoffs and health struggles led her to create Holly Jean Jackson LLC, which provides holistic business coaching, marketing consulting, speaking, and mastermind services for clients around the world. She has a master's degree in public administration from North Carolina State University.

