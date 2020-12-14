Author Of New Children's Book Collection On A Mission To Donate 1 Million Books To Children Living In Underserved Communities

BOSTON, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nancy J. Ganz, a parenting and executive coach, Harvard-trained mediator and author of Nancy's Feel Good Fables, a collection of empathy-building books for young children, is on a mission to donate 1 million copies of her upcoming 12 books to children living in low-income communities over the next three years. To kick off this ambitious campaign, Ganz is providing a match for the first 1,000 books donated.

Written for young readers, ages three to seven, Nancy's Feel Good Fables are designed to teach children how to navigate through complex emotions and experiences in a healthy way. From learning to celebrate our unique differences, to processing through bullying and understanding the value of environmental sustainability, each of the 12 stories emphasizes a different, essential life lesson, as told through friendly and fun characters coupled with rich storytelling. Ganz's first book of original, self-soothing quotes, Finding Peace at the Center of the Storm, was a No. 1 new release on Amazon in three categories.

In partnership with her daughter, Sara, a Harvard and London Business School graduate, Ganz is working with corporate and individual sponsors to donate and distribute her Feel Good Fables across Title 1 Schools, foster care and after school programs. For $15, a donor can provide a book to one child; a $350 donation will provide books for an entire classroom, and larger donations make it possible to seed the books throughout communities.

The first book in the series—Tina Searches for Her Dream—will be released on Feb. 17, 2021. The book features a young girl who feels frustrated she hasn't inherited her ballet-dancer mother's natural abilities and struggles to keep up with other students in her ballet class. Throughout the beautifully illustrated, short picture book, Tina realizes that ballet isn't what brings her joy and sets out on a journey, trying various sports before ultimately discovering her love of horseback riding.

"In life, we don't find happiness by trying to fulfill other people's expectations but, rather, by staying true to who we are," Ganz said. "Tina helps children to see what is possible, learning to never give up in pursuit or our dreams and that success requires hard work and the courage to keep going in the face of adversity or obstacles."

Ganz is committed to creating books that allow more children to see themselves represented in the stories they read. Tina Searches for Her Dream features a diverse cast of characters, which includes children of different races, religions and genders. Beyond the diversity within the book, buyers can choose the skin tone of the heroine, Tina, from a deepest, medium or lightest option.

"Children's books are a key to self-discovery," Ganz said. "Studies have consistently proven that through the lens of literature, children gain exposure to concepts that enable and accelerate their growth and development. With your help, we can ensure that these stories—which teach confidence, self-love and empathy—make it to children who need them the most."

To donate books to children in underserved communities, visit: www.feelgoodfables.com/donate. To Pre-Order Tina Searches for Her Dream, select your Tina with a deep, medium or light skin tone.

For more information about Nancy's Feel Good Fables, please contact Terri Kayden at 973-464-9790 or [email protected].

About Nancy's Feel Good Fables

A 12-book collection for children ages three to seven, launching between 2021 – 2023, Nancy's Feel Good Fables take children on a journey toward confidence, self-love, empathy and purpose. Written by parenting and executive coach Nancy J. Ganz, these books help children and parents to cope with complex emotions in a healthy, age-appropriate way. Merging her background in communications, law, negotiation and passion for neuroscience, Ganz has developed proprietary training tools to help parents interpret, understand and proactively respond to their child's unique needs. Her book-donation program, launched in partnership with her daughter, allows individuals and businesses to gift books to Title I schools, after school programs, shelters, etc. with the goal of donating 1 million Feel Good Fables in the next three years.

