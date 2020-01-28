Author of 'One of the Top 15 Business Culture Books You Need to Read Today' Says America Must Change Its Culture from the Top

WILMINGTON, Del., Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On Jan. 15, in an article by John Rampton, Culture Is The Bass: 7 Steps to Creating High Performing Teams by Gerald J. Leonard was lauded as one of the top business culture books entrepreneurs need to read today to improve their corporate culture.

Rampton wrote: "Music already serves as a relatable metaphor for so many things in life, so it makes sense that this newly released book uses music to explain how to develop high-performing teams for your company. Leonard sees the creation of high-performing teams as the pathway to an effective project management culture that delivers a symphony of balance, unified vision and harmony for an organization. He shares seven key principles based on his experience as a professional musician, culture change expert, and certified Portfolio Management Professional (PfMP). The seven-step process includes tips on enhancing leadership skills, thriving in a difficult workplace, eliciting productive feedback from others and reclaiming your time from tasks that otherwise waste that valuable resource."

While delighted with the endorsement, Leonard believes the seven principles in his book can be applied to any culture and that includes education, the culture within individual families and even government. The latter is apt as the nation's attention is turned to the Senate impeachment trial of the president. Leonard says the country's vision starts at the top as do the values that back up that vision.

"In order to change our national values, we first must change our vision," he says. "If truth is really valued then we must make it more important than the expediency of just getting ahead through politics. If our vision and values are off then we will continue to have a negative culture."

In an interview, Leonard can discuss the seven principles that can be used to create any culture.—including at the highest levels of government —and how they can be applied to changing our national culture.

In addition to Culture Is the Bass, Leonard is the creator of its complementary eight-module online course, "Creating a Culture of Execution: 7 Steps to Overcoming Team Resistance and Accomplishing More Every Day."

His media one-sheet can be viewed here. He also delivered a 2018 TEDx talk on the value of deliberate practice and the neuroscience behind how practicing rewires the brain.

About Gerald J. Leonard

Gerald J. Leonard is president and CEO of Principles of Execution), a Washington, D.C.-based Certified Minority Business Enterprise and strategic project portfolio management and IT governance consulting practice. He attended Central State University in Ohio where he received a bachelor of music degree and later earned a master's in music for classical bass from the Cincinnati Conservatory of Music. After graduation, Leonard moved to New York City, where he worked as a professional bassist and studied with the late David Walters, distinguished professor of double bass at both the Juilliard and Manhattan Schools of Music.

During the last 20-plus years, he has worked as an IT project management consultant and earned his PfMP, PMP, MCSE, MCTS, CQIA, COBIT Foundation, and ITIL Foundation certifications. He has also acquired certifications in project management, business intelligence and more from the University of California, Berkeley, Goldratt Institute, Cornell University, and The Wharton School.

