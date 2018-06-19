Author of Transcendence Calling Describes the Most Profound and Magical Experience Known to Mankind

RENO, Nev., June 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- After years of struggle and several months of depression, Monique Rebelle had hit rock bottom and was about to end her life when she had an extraordinary experience — a spontaneous, complete kundalini rising. Alone in a bathroom of a house in Los Angeles she shared with strangers, tormented by being an absent parent to her daughter and in constant stress from her "starving artist" existence, Rebelle lay in a bathtub ready to get up and commit suicide. Right then she saw a slowly moving cord of lambent rainbow light that terrified her at first. The appearance of that otherworldly rainbow began the miraculous process which left her in awe and total reverence and transformed her life from desperate and lost to happy and fulfilled.

In her new book, Transcendence Calling: The Power of Kundalini Rising and Spiritual Enlightenment, Rebelle introduces us to her life before the experience and describes what happened that day. She writes as an ordinary person, not a scholar, spiritual seeker or even not a yoga or meditation practitioner. She explains how it changed her life and suggests practices that can help others to improve their lives and assist them on the path to self-realization.

She says Transcendence Calling "is the first-ever account that very carefully follows stages of a beautiful experience of kundalini rising from the beginning to the end and describes its result in a spiritual enlightenment without any religious dogma or any previous knowledge about the subject. … I present a view of the subtle body, chakras and kundalini like it has never been discussed before, and explain the process clearly and simply. By finding this information many people who are already on a conscious, non-religious spiritual path will become enlightened. Many beginners will experience great progress."

In an interview, she can talk about:

The meaning of kundalini rising and spiritual enlightenment

Chakras as dimensions of perceptions in our daily life

Why there is no need to worry as much as people do

How to get rid of unwanted emotions

The true goal of meditation and yoga

About the author

Monique Rebelle is a painter who was born in Poland. As a teenager, she lived in England, Holland, and France before moving to the United States. After years of contemplation of the phenomena of kundalini and spiritual enlightenment, she became a spiritual teacher. Transcendence Calling is her first book.

