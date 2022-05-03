Author Offers Advice for Dealing with Sensitive People Who Are Overwhelmed, Anxious or Depressed
May 03, 2022, 08:33 ET
Alicia McBride, an expert on empaths like herself, has written the international best-seller I Feel Too Much
READING, Pa., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Is there someone in your life that cries at the drop of a hat? Is overwhelmed, anxious or depressed? Are you tired of not knowing what to do for them? Alicia McBride, author of two books on empaths — people who pick up the energy and feelings of others — says such people are often poorly understood by themselves and others. As she will explain, if an empath encounters someone who is sad they will become sad; if it is someone who is in pain, they will be in pain too.
In an interview, McBride can share guidance from her book, I Feel Too Much (As You Wish Publishing), which can be life-changing for empaths and those who love them. She can answer such questions as:
- How can you be sure you are dealing with an empath? What are the hallmarks?
- What are the steps empaths can use to protect themselves from harboring other people's negative energies?
- What are the gifts empaths bring that make people flock to them?
- What alternative healing therapies may be useful?
- How did she discover that she was an empath and what was her life like before she realized what was going on?
About the Author
Alicia McBride is a leading voice for empaths. She is the internationally best-selling author of I Feel Too Much: A How-to Guide for the Beginner Empath and The Empath Effect. She has also written the children's book I Love You When. An empath and healer, she holds a B.A. in psychology and is a Reiki master and a certified yoga instructor.
Contact: Alicia McBride at (484) 369-1464; [email protected]; HealingLightEmpath.com
SOURCE Alicia McBride
