Author Pays Off $27,000 of Debt in 11 Months by Recording Tiny Daily Money Choices

ATLANTA, Dec. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "I loved Charis' book. I couldn't stop reading it, and I finished it in a couple of hours. What I love about Charis' story is she's so methodical about her process, and she's not preaching at people ⁠— she's teaching people who to get their money in order." -Clark Howard, Consumer Expert, Radio Talk Show Host, and New York Times Bestselling Author

Charis wasn't always the best with money. When she and her husband got married, they had over $300,000 in combined total debt. Now they are debt-free with the exception of their mortgage.

Alt Money Choices is a book that can help you go from feeling like you're sinking in your finances to feeling informed and encouraged about your money choices.

Over an 11-month timespan, Charis decided to do an experiment to see how much money she could save by making a different money choice and recording the amount. By going through this process, she was amazed to see the results — she had saved over $12,000 and was able to pay off her remaining $27,000 student loan balance — all in just 11 months!

"This process is something anyone can do," Charis says of her journey of becoming debt-free. "We asked other people to test out the concepts in this book and they were so surprised at how much money they saved. It is one of the most exciting things to see others go through the challenge and feel empowered by it. It's like winning a small lottery!"

Charis believes we need to have more knowledge to manage our money better. "Many people are scared of taking a look at their finances and they feel overwhelmed by it," she says. "So many people sweep their finances under the rug, so to speak, and they don't know what is going on."

As student loan debt has climbed to the highest amount ever, car purchases have reached an all-time high, and more people ending relationships over money than ever, Charis says it is crucial for people to take a hard look at their finances.

"With these shocking money statistics at play, it's really important that people be informed about basic money concepts and that they feel encouraged to take positive steps toward a brighter financial future," Charis says.

When asked what the one thing is Charis would want people to know about what she learned, it is this:

"It's not about the amount. It's about what the money can do in your life. When we each make better choices when money, we can live better and bless others. The one thing I want people to know is that little choices can add up big over time!"

Alt Money Choices: Securing Financial Freedom is available for purchase here, at Amazon, and at Barnes & Noble.

Alt Money Choices is a book that can help you go from feeling like you're sinking in your finances to feeling informed and encouraged about your money choices.

