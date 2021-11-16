Author, Philanthropist Dr. Lucille O'Neal Named Carnival Radiance Godmother

During the festivities, Lucille and Shaquille will cut the ribbon to officially open Big Chicken, the second seagoing restaurant created by Shaquille, featuring dishes based on his family's recipes.

Lucille is an accomplished speaker who donates her time and talent to a wide range of charitable organizations, including serving on the board of the Orlando Ovarian Center Alliance, and president and co-founder of the Mothers of Professional Basketball Players.

She also established the Odessa Chambliss Center for Health Equity on the campus of Bethune Cookman University (BCU) in honor of her late mother, Odessa Chambliss, and focuses on health disparities, social determinants of health, and social justice.

The author of the inspirational biography, "Walk Like You Have Somewhere to Go," Lucille O'Neal is a shining example of the importance of education, resuming her studies after raising her children to graduate cum laude with a bachelor's degree from BCU and completing a graduate program from the University of Phoenix. For these efforts, she was awarded an honorary doctorate from BCU.

"When Shaquille was named Chief Fun Officer a couple of years ago, never in my wildest dreams did I think I would be named godmother of a cruise ship!" said Lucille. "To think that my name will be forever associated with Carnival Radiance and that I'm joining other esteemed women who have served as a Carnival godmother is truly an honor."

"Lucille's longstanding commitment to caring for others is a reflection of what we look for in a Godmother and as the mother of our amazing Chief Fun Officer, Shaquille O'Neal, we also know she's got some fun in her DNA so she's the perfect choice for godmother of this beautiful ship," said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line.

New offerings added to Carnival Radiance during its bow-to-stern makeover include Guy's Pig & Anchor Bar-B-Que Smokehouse created by Food Network star and longtime partner Guy Fieri; the Heroes Tribute Bar saluting those that serve in the Armed Forces; Cucina del Capitano family-style Italian restaurant; Bonsai Sushi; and the Caribbean-inspired RedFrog Pub. All of the ship's public spaces have been transformed - including the water park, youth facilities, retail shops, Cloud 9 Spa and a new Liquid Lounge home to Carnival's award-winning Playlist Productions shows.

Carnival Radiance's Long Beach-based schedule includes three-day voyages to Ensenada and four-day sailings calling at Ensenada and Catalina Island. She joins Carnival Panorama operating week-long Mexican Riviera cruises and Carnival Miracle sailing four- and five-day Mexico voyages.

About Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Cruise Line is proud to be known as America's Cruise Line with a total of 24 ships, sailing from 14 U.S. homeports and employing more than 40,000 team members from 120 nationalities. Carnival's newest ship, Mardi Gras, featuring the first roller coaster at sea and the first cruise ship in the Americas powered by eco-friendly Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), sailed from Port Canaveral, Fla., July 31, 2021. As part of its 50th Birthday festivities, Carnival Celebration, sister ship to Mardi Gras, is scheduled to debut in late 2022 from PortMiami, as well as Carnival Jubilee from Galveston in 2023.

