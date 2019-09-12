PARK CITY, Utah, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A pediatrician/author pledges to donate half of all profits from her new novel to Planned Parenthood, in recognition of the organization's critical role in providing reproductive health care to millions of Americans. In the course of her careers, Beverly Hurwitz M.D. has seen too many children suffer in the "care" of parents who never wanted them. She fears that the potential loss of the right to choose will increase the number of children who will be neglected, abused, abandoned, sold as commodities to the human trafficking industry, or maimed or murdered. She wants women (and men) of childbearing age to be able to fully appreciate and manage their reproductive risks, and to continue to have family planning options that weren't available to previous generations, when safe termination of an accidental pregnancy was considered a crime.

Author Pledges Fifty Percent of Profits to Planned Parenthood Author Pledges Fifty Percent of Profits to Planned Parenthood

Dr. Hurwitz's novel, Nobody Else's Business, is about what happens to two teenaged couples and the families of two Pro-Life politicians when they are personally confronted by unintended pregnancy, and conspirators from both sides of the abortion issue turn their private predicaments into a media frenzy. The careers and lives of these individuals are gravely threatened when powerful forces resort to extraordinary weaponry to both preserve and eradicate the rights of humans to personally manage their own reproductive biology. Nobody Else's Business illuminates why the topic of abortion has become the most divisive issue in modern history. Woven into the personal stories of the characters in this novel, are the complex medical, religious, economic, and historical aspects of reproductive risks and restrictions.

Prior to entering medical school in 1977, author Beverly Hurwitz spent a decade as a health and physical education teacher in rural public schools. Her novel, Nobody Else's Business, reflects the tragedies she witnessed some of her high school students go through when common ways for teens to deal with accidental pregnancy included forced marriage, coat hangers, and suicide. Dr. Hurwitz's postgraduate medical training included pediatric residency and fellowship with specialization in the care of children and young adults with neurologic disability. Some of her patients in the 1980s were blind, deaf, and unable to walk, talk or feed themselves, due to the congenital effects of the 1965 rubella epidemic, which occurred when people didn't have the right to choose, and before a rubella vaccine became available. Some of her chronic care patients were born healthy, but had suffered incapacitating brain damage at the hands of abusive adults and required custodial care for the duration of their lives. Dr. Hurwitz's decades of experience in pediatric emergency care, cause her to wonder how many burns, falls, poisonings, drownings, shootings, and other so-called childhood accidents, are actually staged by parents burdened with an unwanted child. She worries about how many more children will suffer if the right to choose is lost. Nobody Else's Business* isn't just about reproductive rights. It's about the rights of children to be wanted, provided for, and loved.

Learn more about reproductive issues at Dr. Hurwitz's website: https://abortionrightsendangered.com/

