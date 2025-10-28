Author Presents a Fascinating Poetic Endeavor, a Close Look into the Mirror of Human Life Presented Through Poems

Mill City Press presents a thought provoking compilation of poems, each creatively and impactfully telling its own riveting story and experience.

Author Lyle M. Stevens shares pieces of his life story and experiences through multiple styles and forms of poetry, offering inspiration and instigating introspection inPoignant Poetry: Stimulating the Mind, Soothing the Soul ($22.49, paperback, 9798868523816; $9.99, e-book, 9798868523823).

Having had experienced 40 years of police work, 53 years of marriage, and raising two lovely children, Stevens modestly endeavored to record life's moments through a refreshing compilation of poems. His "poignant poetry" is one of a wide variety and depth, from suffering and turmoil to joy. Stevens thoughtfully translates his experiences through a unique voice and tone, poems that he describes as "creative communication."

"It's been said that sadness and darkness spawns creativity," said Stevens. "But this is not always true. In my life I have known both disaster and triumph, victory and a chair in the dunce's corner. More than anything the suffering of others moves me to action and expression. The beauty of the world has not been lost on me either. Many years of police work and investigations has shown me a lot about humanity. My exposure to other cultures and languages was so enriching as well. Life has given me much to write about."

Lyle M. Stevens is a California surfer boy turned published writer, a detective who spent 40 years in law enforcement, Medico-legal investigations as a Coroner's Office Investigator and in private corporate loss prevention. He has investigated crime in California, New Mexico and Texas. Stevens has been married for 53 years and the father of two children. He began writing for newspapers in high school and in college majored in journalism. Stevens then diverted his focus to police work but continued writing throughout his life. Having witnessed considerable human suffering, he was moved to respond through creative expression. Stevens considers public speaking a long time pursuit. Languages and cultural study have been a long time hobby, as he was exposed to Japanese and Mexican cultures through friends as a youth. Stevens grew up enjoying the outdoors, and now enjoys Bonsai, reading, writing, and studying all things Biblical.

Mill City Press is a leader in the general market division of self-publishing. Poignant Poetry: Stimulating the Mind, Soothing the Soul is available online through amazon.com and barnesandnoble.com.

