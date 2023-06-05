AUTHOR, PUBLISHER AND COSMETICS ENTREPRENEUR LAURA LEONE'S LATEST BOOK 'CONSCIOUS KID-ADVENTURES WITH ZANE: IMAGINE & CREATE' NOW AVAILABLE

LINCOLN, Calif., June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In her latest book, "Conscious Kid-Adventures with Zane: Imagine & Create," author Laura Leone offers a whimsical character-based storyline taking young readers on a captivating mindfulness and meditation adventure.

Besides her roles as successful author, publisher and cosmetics entrepreneur, Leone is founder and CEO of Starseed Metaphysical Shop LLC.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of TransMedia Group
The daughter of a Mexican immigrant, and proud mom to her 5-year-old son, Laura served six years in the United States Air Force and has been in public service for over 20 years as a certified fraud examiner.

Something she is most passionate about is bringing metaphysical awareness to youth by creating whimsical storylines. Her latest book, "Conscious Kid-Adventures with Zane: Imagine & Create," features an author-led audio meditation and engaging coloring book activities, designed to nurture children's well-being.

Motivated by her own experiences and desire to provide a mindful activity for her young child during lockdowns, Laura established Starseed Metaphysical Shop Publishing™.

Laura's latest book is available on such platforms as lauraleoneauthor.com, Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Google Books, and Apple Books. Branching out, Leone created Starseed Cosmetics™ when she realized there was a need for vegan and cruelty-free cosmetics.

"Laura's journey is an inspiring story, an uplifting testament to her visionary spirit, from air force to author, publisher, cosmetics entrepreneur. She is a gemstone within a mine of coal and we are lucky to represent her, even though non-exclusively," said her agent, Adrienne Mazzone, President of Madden Talent.

"Laura's ever expanding creative vision made her realize the need for vegan and cruelty-free cosmetics," said Mazzone, leading her to create Starseed Cosmetics™, a brand committed to providing high-quality vegan cosmetic options to conscientious consumers.

With an array of Starseed and DNA origins ranging from Native American to European and Egyptian, Leone offers a unique blend of experiences and perspectives. She is an underwriter of critically-acclaimed television show, "Steel the Spotlight," hosted by William Steel, star of hit reality show "Inmate to Roommate" on A&E network.

She is professionally certified in the metaphysical arts such as Akashic records, chakra healings and concurrent lives, said her publicist Tom Madden, CEO, TransMedia Group.

"You can join her on her unique Starseed journey in decoding the Stargate within your etheric light body container," said Madden. "We find her not only beautiful, but fascinating." 

