Author Re-Dedicates Novel After the Murder of His Only Child, Whom Also Inspired His Book

MIAMI, May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The captivating science-fiction novel White Heat Beast, authored by Steven Jennings, has been re-edited, re-released and the book has been re-dedicated to his son. It's a new beginning for the novel, as a result of recommendations the author's son Alex made, months before he was murdered.

White Heat Beast Book Cover Alexavier Chaz Jennings and Dad

In 2015 at the age of 22, Alex was a victim of senseless gun violence, shot multiple times by a convicted felon. He was murdered in Lee County, Florida. But because the murder weapon was never found, the convicted murderer is scheduled to be freed in 2020. The killer will be freed, despite having a surviving witness whom gave testimony, and whom was also shot and paralyzed by the murderer during the same attack.

"I wanted to re-dedicate the book to my son, but I didn't want to get into the details of why in the foreword of the novel. For me it was just too painful to put in the pages of my book. I stopped writing for 4 years and went into a depression. But all along, I wanted to re-dedicate the book to him, using some of his recommendations, which was therapeutic for me. When I finally found the strength to move forward, it allowed me to make meaningful updates before re-releasing the novel. Now I'm going to finish the trilogy for him," said Jennings.



White Heat Beast is a gritty near future science fiction novel about the use of technology to create superhumans. The lead character of the book, Shawn Brown, has unique physical abilities which allow him to be augmented by dangerous technology without being destroyed in the process. Jennings said Shawn Brown was inspired by his own son, whom was a very fair skinned, mild mannered kid that was larger and stronger than most kids his age growing up.

Jennings said, "Alex also inspired me to change the cover of my novel. He said, 'Dad the story is awesome, but the book cover is wack! Right now, it's just two scary looking eyes with a black background. Dad you need to put a big dude on there with explosions and crap around him!' So, Alex this is just for you."

White Heat Beast Novel Now Available on Kindle- https://www.amazon.com/White-Heat-Beast-Steven-Jennings-ebook/dp/B009RSELUG

The Death of Alex - NBC2 News

http://www.nbc-2.com/story/28144510/one-dead-one-injured-in-lehigh-acres-shooting

