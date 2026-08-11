Author Releases Debut Children's Book Inspiring Young Readers to Discover God's Creation

Story encourages families to explore faith and wonder through everyday moments

BUTLER, Ind., Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspired by a day spent completing farm chores and teaching her granddaughter to blow bubbles in the wind, author Buffy Dinks created a faith-filled picture book that celebrates God as the Creator of the world's natural beauty.

"Bubbles Away," follows MawMaw and Weebit on a spring day as they finish their chores. When MawMaw introduces Weebit to blowing bubbles, she using the moment to share lessons about God and the natural world. The two characters represent Dinks and her first grandchild, utilizing the actual nicknames the pair gave one another.

“Bubbles Away” by Buffy Dinks

"I wanted to create a story that points children toward God's love while encouraging families to spend quality time together," Dinks said. "My hope is that it sparks impactful questions about faith and helps children recognize His presence in the world around them."

Dinks, a former homeschool educator of her four children, incorporates themes of family, faith, and nature into her writing to encourage conversations between young readers and adults. Dinks worked directly with friend and artist Erica Sorg on the watercolor illustrations for the book.

"I want my legacy to be one of love and joy," Dinks said. "I hope this book reminds children that some of life's greatest lessons are found in the simple wonders of God's creation, even something as ordinary as blowing bubbles."

"Bubbles Away"

By Buffy Dinks

ISBN: 9798385064816 (softcover); 9798385071616 (hardcover); 9798385071623 (electronic)

Available at WestBow Press, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Buffy Dinks is a devoted wife, mother and MawMaw. She finds delight in the everyday simple things. Being outside in God's creation is one of her favorite ways to spend her day with her grandkids. Writing has always had a place in her heart. Stories of family and fun are what she is known for best. Homeschooling her four children has led her to do theme studies with her grandkids and thoroughly enjoys teaching through the everyday moments. To learn more, please visit www.myhoosierheart.com.

General Inquiries:

LAVIDGE – Phoenix

Ziggy Goldfarb

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SOURCE WestBow Press