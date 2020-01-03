Author Returns to Phoenix Area for 9th Year to Share Little-Known Tale of Courage and Compassion

PHOENIX, Jan. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Many people have heard of Oskar Schindler thanks to Steven Spielberg's 1993 movie Schindler's List. But few have heard of Frans and Mien Wijnakker, who like Schindler, were recognized as Righteous Among the Nations. They were Christians who risked their lives to save at least two dozen Jews in southern Holland during World War II—even performing a miracle to get a baby safely born.

Based in San Mateo, Calif., Marty Brounstein is a storyteller and author who has been crisscrossing the country for nine years to deliver more than 725 presentations about the Wijnakkers' extraordinary courage and compassion. They are the subject of his book Two Among the Righteous Few.

At a time when acts of hate and intolerance are rearing their ugly heads in the U.S., audiences around the county have responded with great enthusiasm to this inspirational story and the positive messages it has for people's lives today. Among the most receptive of these audiences have been those in the Valley of the Sun. Thus, Brounstein returns to the Phoenix area for a ninth straight winter to touch more people with the Wijnakkers' special story. Brounstein also has a meaningful personal connection that adds to the inspirational value of this story which he reveals in his engaging storytelling presentations. SPOILER ALERT: For without the help of the Wijnakker couple that miracle baby would not be here today. She happens to be his wife, Leah Baars.

Here is the lineup of the five public storytelling presentations in the Phoenix area for winter 2020:

On Jan. 22 , Brounstein will give the first of the presentations at Dobson High School at 7 p.m. at 1501 W. Guadalupe Rd. in Mesa .

, Brounstein will give the first of the presentations at Dobson High School at at 1501 W. Guadalupe Rd. in . The next talk will be at 2 p.m. on Jan. 26 at Chandler Public Library, 22 S. Delaware Street in Chandler .

on at Chandler Public Library, 22 S. Delaware Street in . On Feb. 11 , he will give a 7 p.m. presentation at West Valley Christian Fellowship Church, following a potluck dinner that begins at 6 p.m. The church is at 12649 N. 105 th Ave., Sun City .

, he will give a presentation at West Valley Christian Fellowship Church, following a potluck dinner that begins at The church is at 12649 N. 105 Ave., . He will also be the keynote speaker at the Stepping Stones of Hope fundraising event on Feb. 23 at 2:30 p.m. The event is being held at First United Methodist Church at 5610 N. Central Ave. in Phoenix . Tickets for that event are $10 for adults and $5 for students. To purchase tickets in advance, contact Diane Raden at dianer@steppingstonesofhope.org.

at The event is being held at First United Methodist Church at 5610 N. Central Ave. in . Tickets for that event are for adults and for students. To purchase tickets in advance, contact at dianer@steppingstonesofhope.org. Brounstein's last public appearance will be March 1 at 10:30 a.m. at Temple Chai, 4645 E. Marilyn Rd. in Phoenix .

In addition to his public appearances, Brounstein will visit some school classrooms to engage in book discussions with students and will present his "Making a Positive Difference" program at City of Tempe and City of Goodyear.

Brounstein was a management consultant who has written eight books related to business management. Two Among the Righteous Few is his ninth book. His work with the book led to him being a recent recipient of the Jefferson Award from the organization Multiplying Good. Jacquelyn Kennedy Onassis was one of the founders of the organization that recognizes individuals who perform acts of public service. Brounstein has appeared on NBC, CBS and FOX affiliates in San Francisco, Catholic TV in Boston and WGN-TV and WGN Radio in Chicago.

