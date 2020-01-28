Author Reveals Why Your Personality May Be Causing Your Bad Health Habits

OTTAWA, Ontario, Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Making healthy lifestyle changes is something most people recognize they should be doing but setting goals and taking action can be challenging. But what if there was a way to personalize your approach to goal-setting and health? A way that would allow you to stay on track and finally make the progress you have been hoping for?

Nathalie Beauchamp Hack Your Health Habits: Simple Action-Driven, Natural Health Solutions for People On the Go!

Internationally acclaimed speaker, author, and wellness expert Nathalie Beauchamp, D.C., IFMCP, an Ottawa-based doctor of chiropractic and certified functional medicine practitioner with the Institute of Functional Medicine, reveals how individual personality traits may be the reason you struggle to change habits—especially those that relate to your health.

Through her years of experience, Dr. Nathalie has uncovered four core personality types that come into play when changing health habits. Each personality type requires a different method of goal-setting and planning to ensure that individuals stick to their goals and never feel resistant to change. For example, people who are detail-oriented, one of the four personality types, require all the facts before beginning a program. They are not going to jump on board the latest health trend until they have consulted professionals and done the research. If they aren't careful, Dr. Nathalie says, they may suffer from analysis paralysis.

Invite the author of Hack Your Health Habits: Simple Action-Driven, Natural Health Solutions for People On the Go! to share:

What the four personality types are, which one your audience members are and what it means for their goals

How to finally uncover hidden motivators based on their personality factors

What each personality type should look out for to avoid getting off track

Fun actionable ways to implement lasting lifestyle changes

About Dr. Nathalie

Dr. Nathalie is a chiropractor, a former professional natural figure/bodybuilder, a wellness consultant, speaker, author, and radio and TV personality. As a natural and holistic health-care practitioner, she recognizes that there isn't a one-size-fits-all solution for health. Everybody is different and therefore, their approach to hacking their habits should also be different. She's known as a no-nonsense, get-it-done doctor who simplifies complex health information into easy, actionable steps anyone can implement and feel a difference in their overall health and vitality.

Contact: Nathalie Beauchamp, (613) 852-1770; 233142@email4pr.com; Drnathaliebeauchamp.com

SOURCE Nathalie Beauchamp

