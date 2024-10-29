Author Riley G. Staliger Offers Tools to Escape Guilt-Driven Relationships AKA Obligationships Using Pop Culture

New Book "That Ship Has Sailed: How to Break Free from Obligationships and Find Real Connections" Challenges the Way We Think About Relationships – It's Time to Break Free from Obligationships

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Are your relationships lifting you up or weighing you down? In a world obsessed with connection but plagued by obligation, Riley G. Staliger's new book, That Ship Has Sailed: How to Break Free from Obligationships and Find Real Connections, delivers exactly what today's readers need – practical advice, humor, and modern-day insights to help them rethink how they engage with others.

Why This Book Matters Now

The Cultural Shift Towards Boundaries: Conversations about boundaries are everywhere – from therapy offices to social media influencers. This book taps into that movement, showing readers how to live it.

With advice drawn from the web's favorite place to vent and debate relationships, the book reflects the messy, real-world dilemmas people face.

From family reunions that feel more like obligations than celebrations to friendships stretched thin by group chats and unspoken expectations, That Ship Has Sailed offers tools for readers to liberate themselves from draining dynamics. Riley draws inspiration from popular TV shows, movies, viral Reddit threads, and real-life stories to make the book an engaging, insightful read for anyone questioning the relationships in their life.

What Readers Will Learn

How to identify and release toxic obligationships

Practical strategies for setting boundaries without guilt

How to recognize and reframe obligations imposed by friends, family, and society

Ways to build deeper, more authentic connections based on choice

Availability

That Ship Has Sailed: How to Break Free from Obligationships and Find Real Connections is available on Amazon in paperback, hardcover, and Kindle formats NOW!

Relatable Pop Culture Moments

Whether it's the struggle to maintain friendships in Friends or the complicated group dynamics in The Office, readers will find plenty of familiar references to help them navigate their own relationships.

Quote from the Author

"We're all rethinking our relationships right now – whether it's in therapy or in the AITA comment section. The book isn't just about saying 'no' to people but about saying 'yes' to the right ones. It's a roadmap to freedom and meaningful connection."

Find and Follow the Book and Riley Online

About the Author

Riley G. Staliger is a writer and keen observer of human behavior, drawn to the hidden dynamics that shape relationships. With a passion for personal transformation and boundary-setting, Riley helps readers unravel societal pressures that often lead to obligation-driven connections. Through thoughtful storytelling and practical advice, Riley encourages people to embrace relationships built on freedom, choice, and authenticity.

Interview Questions & Answers

1. What inspired you to write That Ship Has Sailed, and how did you first encounter the idea of 'obligationships'?

The idea came from personal observations and conversations with people who felt drained by relationships that no longer brought joy but continued out of obligation. Over time, I noticed how often these dynamics sneak in, not just among friends but within families and romantic partnerships too. The term 'obligationship' captures that subtle yet heavy feeling of responsibility toward a connection that no longer serves anyone's growth. I wanted to explore ways people can recognize these dynamics and reclaim their power.

2. What are some common signs that a relationship is an obligationship?

Feeling dread or anxiety about spending time with someone.

Keeping up appearances rather than genuinely enjoying the connection.

Feeling guilty when setting boundaries or saying no.

Conversations that leave you emotionally exhausted instead of uplifted.

3. How can readers begin setting boundaries with people in their lives without feeling guilty?

Start by reframing boundaries as a form of self-care, not selfishness. Communicate your needs clearly but kindly. For example, say, "I value our relationship, and in order to show up fully, I need to [insert need]." It's helpful to remember that boundaries aren't about pushing others away; they're about creating space for healthier connections. With practice, guilt will lessen as you see the positive impact on your well-being.

4. Why did you choose pop culture and Reddit sources?

Pop culture and Reddit reflect the collective conversation about relationships. Shows like Friends and The Office are great examples because their characters face many of the same challenges we do—struggles with loyalty, boundaries, and personal growth. Reddit's AITA (Am I the A**hole) threads, on the other hand, highlight real-life dilemmas that resonate with readers. These sources provide an accessible entry point for deeper reflection and learning.

5. What advice would you give to someone who is struggling to walk away from a toxic friendship or family dynamic?

First, acknowledge that it's okay to feel conflicted. Letting go of relationships—especially long-term ones—can be hard, even when they're unhealthy. Start small by setting boundaries and observing how the other person responds. If they respect your boundaries, there's room for the relationship to evolve. If not, it's okay to step away for your own well-being. Remember: You don't owe anyone a version of yourself that you've outgrown.

Suggested Excerpts from the Book

"Freedom begins when we learn to say no – and mean it. The relationships that matter will survive a no. The ones that do not, never truly nourished us to begin with." "Obligationships are sneaky. They appear to be friendships or family bonds, but beneath the surface, they are driven by guilt and unspoken expectations." "Every time we say yes to someone else at the expense of ourselves, we train them to expect that version of us. The good news? We can retrain them too."

