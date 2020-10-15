Author Sheréa VéJauan Announces Release of Tenth Anniversary Edition of The Annual Goals Journal

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Author Sheréa VéJauan is announcing the release of the tenth anniversary edition of The Annual Goals Journal: A One-Year Personal Goal Achievement System Inspiring You to Dream, Plan, And Take Immediate Action Towards your Goals. The book is available to pre-order at GoalsJournal.net, and will be available for purchase at ShereaVejauan.com and Amazon.com.

Author Sheréa VéJauan 2021 Goals Journal

VéJauan is co-founder of The Goal Setter's Club, a coaching organization. She's trained hundreds of people on how to achieve their goals by using her annual Goals Journal. Also, the author of eleven other books and journals, VéJauan is coach, trainer, and speaker with the John C. Maxwell Team, a certified SYMBIS facilitator, and Financial Peace Community Coordinator for Ramsey Solutions.

Fully revised and updated, the 10th Anniversary Edition includes: Monthly Goal-Setting Themes, Recommended Reading for Goal Setters and Achievers, 2021 Calendars and Weekly Goal Accountability Trackers, Step-by-step instructions on How to Create a Vision Board, Tips on How to Successfully Achieve Your 2021 Goals, Suggested Apps to Help with Your 2021 Goals, Motivational Quotes to Keep You Inspired Throughout the Year, Sheréa VéJauan's Goal-Setting Music Playlist, A Space to Write Your Success Notes, AHA! Moments, and Brilliant Ideas, and much more.

The Goals Journal was born from VéJauan's own goal-setting journey. She discovered the power of goal setting in her own life and shared it with her family in 2009. Her method is comprised of only seven simple steps: Write Down Your Goals, Create Balance, Research Resources, Recite Affirmations, Visualize Success, Establish Good Habits, and Celebrate Milestones.

The unique roadmap challenges the reader to uncover their own potential and accomplish more than they thought they could spiritually, financially, and socially - while at work, in the community, or even at home.

