Author Susanne Tedrick Receives Prize at Business Book Awards 2021

NEW YORK, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Susanne Tedrick, cloud infrastructure specialist and host of Wiley's Diversity in Tech webinar series, has received the Highly Commended award in the International Business Book category for her work, "Women of Color in Tech" (Wiley, 2020).

The critically acclaimed book provides guidance on the variety of careers available in the tech industry, how to prepare for these careers, and how to address the unique challenges women of color may face entering the field, including bias, microaggressions, and mental health. Tedrick drew on her personal experiences and learnings transitioning into a technical career after spending many years in administrative positions within the financial services industry.



"I wrote 'Women of Color in Tech' to not only help women of color to understand what their career options are in the tech industry but to help them to feel empowered that they can be successful in an industry that has, historically, not embraced and valued them," Tedrick said. "I'm honored to be recognized by the Business Book Awards - to me, the award signifies that society realizes just how important diversity in tech is and that we need strong black female voices at the table."



Tedrick shares the honor with author and fitness authority Emma Barry, for her work "Building a Badass Boutique". During the May 25 awards ceremony, presenter Siân Prime of Goldsmiths University of London commented that both books were "extraordinary reads, and written for audiences that sometimes gets left out."



Now in their fourth year, The Business Book Awards are recognized for their drive to make the business book world as inclusive as possible, celebrating the diversity of authors and welcoming traditional, hybrid, and self-published books. The full list of 2021 winners can be found on the Business Book Awards official website.

Founder of the Business Book Awards, Lucy McCarraher said: "The year 2020 presented some unprecedented challenges to businesses, publishers and authors alike, so it has been great to see how well people have adapted, both personally and professionally, to produce some incredible books. Business books continue to provide invaluable advice, inspiration, and support for millions of people around the world, so we're delighted to celebrate such a strong and diverse selection of winners again in the fourth year of The Business Book Awards."



