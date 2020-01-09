Author Tells Parents the True Cause of Addiction (and How They Can Prevent Their Child from Experiencing It)

PALM BEACH, Fla., Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- No parent wants their child to grow up to be addicted to drugs, alcohol, food, shopping, gambling or porn, especially if addiction runs in the family. But according to Dr. Donna Marks, an expert with firsthand experience with addiction, parents have more control over this issue than they might expect.

The mother of three grown children writes in her new book Exit the Maze: One Addiction, One Cause, One Cure, "No parenting is perfect, and there is no value in laying blame. Usually, parents do not intentionally harm their children, but often, they tend to reenact the same parenting techniques with which they were raised. When children's basic needs of food, shelter, safety and nurturing are not met, an invisible hole forms, setting the never-ending search for those unmet needs, and the child becomes vulnerable to addiction. A child who has a genetic predisposition to addiction is not doomed to develop those traits unless they also experience an emptiness that goes untreated and unhealed."

She describes the hole as a persistent, unrelenting search for fulfillment that leads to everything but fulfillment. "The invisible hole is a drug-seeking device, the drug is anything that fills the hole, but never succeeds and only makes it grow," she writes.

In an interview, Dr. Marks can discuss:

Why she feels addiction is a greater threat to our planet than global warming





How the environment can shape a child's susceptibility to addiction at some point in their lives—either by being addicted, being attracted to someone who has an addiction, or both





Ways parents can raise children so that even with a genetic predisposition, the child is unlikely to become addicted





How society has been "programmed" to be addicted.





That an addiction can happen quickly or slowly and can affect anyone regardless of intelligence, social class, ethnic group, or religion.





How to discover and heal the addiction by understanding the cause and solution.

About the Author

Dr. Marks is best known for her work in addictions where she combines psychoanalytic methodologies and spiritual concepts to help people get at the real cause and cure for addiction. Her clients have ranged from the homeless to the wealthy and famous. She has served as an advisor to treatment centers and on several mental health and addictions treatment boards. She has also been an adjunct faculty instructor at Palm Beach State College, where she developed a chemical dependency curriculum that has grown into a four-year degree program. She is the recipient of the Peter Fairclough Award for Service in the Field of Recovery and a Mobilization for Action through Planning & Partnerships Community Service Award by the Governor's Council for Community Health Partnerships. In addition to her psychotherapy practice she has been a teacher of A Course in Miracles for over 30 years.

Dr. Marks was a single mom at 18 and a high school dropout and went on to obtain her G.E.D., an associate's degree, a bachelor's degree, a master's degree in psychology and a doctorate in adult education. She has firsthand experienced with addiction from her family of origin, personal recovery, and has worked in the field for over 30 years.

