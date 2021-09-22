Author Tyrone Short Offers a Powerful Message of Hope and Healing to Young Sexual Abuse Survivors

DENVER, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The novel Speak Up Child and Be Saved, by Tyrone Short, will be released in September 2021 and with it will come a voice of encouragement and support for young girls who are survivors of sexual abuse. Often silenced by a confusion of feelings, many young survivors remain entombed in fear, shame and guilt. Speak Up Child and Be Saved offers a way out of this cycle of silence and brings this topic to light at last. Just as women of the Me Too Movement continue to speak out and be heard, Short empowers young girls to do the same.

How long have you kept the secret of the acts of sexual abuse that have haunted you and taken away the innocence of your childhood? How long has an abuser held power over you to remain a silent victim of sexual assault? Speak Up Child and Be Saved will help you to understand the cycle of abuse and silence that has controlled you and allow you to feel empowered and find some peace in exposing the truth.

"Many people in society have been a victim to this crime. Many of them are living in silence and want to speak up. I believe that this book can provide them with the motivation and courage to do so," says Short.

Women of all ages are now seeking justice and gaining a new sense of freedom. Short guides girls in uncovering the dark secrets of their past abuse and motivates them to join in the social movement allowing them, too, to speak out and be heard! Speak Up and Be Saved!

