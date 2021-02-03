Author Who Attracted Her Soul Mate In 24 Hours Says Covid-19 Lockdown Can Help Singles Attract Ideal Matches Faster

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With Valentine's Day approaching during a pandemic, many singles feel more isolated and frustrated than ever, believing they must put their search for a partner on hold for the foreseeable future.

Excerpt from The Soul Mate Coach's interview about her extraordinary love story on the Making Miracles Happen: Free Love Edition Series. The Soul Mate Coach Jeanne Sullivan Billeci is a featured guest on the Making Miracles Happen: Free Love Edition Series, starting Friday, Feb. 5. The Soul Mate Coach's new book Be the Soul Mate You Want to Attract, features five steps to attracting your ideal soul mates faster--based on her own experience attracting her husband overnight.

Life coach and author Jeanne Sullivan Billeci – a.k.a. The Soul Mate Coach – aims to inspire singles with the message that the pandemic poses an unprecedented dating advantage that can help you attract the right person faster. She'll share her extraordinary love story and how to attract your soul mate faster Feb. 5 at Making Miracles Happen: Free Love Edition Series, a global love summit taking place online. Tickets available here.

Billeci will give away digital copies of her new book, "Be the Soul Mate you Want to Attract: Step Into Your Sovereignty and Magnetize a Higher Love" at the event, and share how lockdown forces people to date more strategically—in a way that's counter-intuitive to what they've been taught but actually produces better results. In her interview with host Adrien Blackwell, and her book, she shares how she changed her online dating strategy and attracted her husband literally overnight, as well as key steps to attracting ideal soul mates faster.

"Prior to COVID-19, my main challenge with clients was getting them to see that dating for chemistry—the big Hollywood 'spark'—was hurting their chances of recognizing and attracting their ideal soul mates," said Billeci. "I show them what to look for instead so they can transform their dating success."

"Jeanne's beautiful love story, despite the odds of being older and bigger, is something everyone dreams about," said Blackwell. "Her insights on how we can all have that soul connection and be loved exactly as we are--if we are willing to put ourselves out there—will give many the hope they need right now."

Many clients were inspired by how Billeci shifted her dating approach and attracted her husband the next day, despite being called a "confirmed spinster" at age 44, 325 pounds, and having a "strong personality." She shares highlights of her five-step coaching program to help clients to be more successful by:

Identifying negative relationship patterns and releasing mid-life dating myths and limiting beliefs.

Understanding what their essential needs are and owning their boundaries.

"Marketing" themselves more creatively and authentically online by flying their freak flag.

Unleashing their powerful alter-ego to gain confidence and boost attractiveness.

Date more effectively so it's fun rather than a chore.

Billeci will host her webinar, "Valentine's Day Play Date: Accelerate Your Soul Mate Attraction Journey," sharing highlights from her book and coaching program to help singles get motivated to create a soul mate attraction plan. The 3.5-hour virtual event, which costs $67 per person, takes place Feb. 14 at 10 am PST/1 pm EST.

About The Soul Mate Coach

After years coaching in the corporate world, certified life coach Jeanne Sullivan Billeci decided to pursue her life passion and become The Soul Mate Coach. Clients were inspired by her mid-life love story, and how she turned her marketing skills on herself to attract her husband overnight. She believes her purpose is to help bring soul mates together, making the world a better place. Find her at www.mysoulmatecoach.com or @mysoulmatecoach on Facebook/Instagram.

