Author Yolanda Barajas Inspires Readers to Take Action in Life is in the ING

From self-doubt to self-discovery, Barajas' powerful debut encourages readers to take the next bold step.

LAKE BLUFF, Ill., Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Yolanda Barajas, a first-time author and speaker who is passionate about mindset and how thoughts shape actions, is ready to change the conversation around personal growth with her debut book, "Life is in the ING."

This inspiring and accessible guide isn't just about motivation—it's about movement. Across 14 transformative chapters, Barajas gently pushes readers to take aligned action, trust their inner knowing, and reconnect with the power of their words and daily choices.

Yolanda Barajas, first-time author and speaker, celebrates the launch of her debut book, Life Is in the ING. Through 14 transformative chapters, she inspires readers to take aligned action, trust their intuition, and reconnect with the power of their words and daily choices.

The book was born from a deeply personal calling. "I heard in my spirit, 'Write the book, someone is waiting for it,'" Barajas explained. "I knew then it wasn't about me anymore. It was about helping others awaken to the truth already inside them."

From Self-Doubt to Self-Discovery

Drawing from her own lived experiences and raising four boys as a single mother, Barajas has overcome a mindset of scarcity, ultimately stepping into a role of mentorship and offering encouragement to others. Her voice is both nurturing and no-nonsense, grounded in faith and infused with the kind of wisdom that only comes from walking through the fire and choosing growth anyway.

During her years balancing work and family as she developed her uniquely integrative and whole-person approach to life, the gym became Barajas' sanctuary, a place of clarity and discipline where her personal transformation flourished. "Discipline builds confidence," she shared. "For me, it started in the gym, but it became a mindset for every part of life."

"Life is in the ING" centers on the belief that transformation is not a future destination but a daily practice. Each chapter focuses on an "-ING" word—breathing, forgiving, owning, reflecting—reminding readers that change is not a single event but a series of small, intentional choices.

The Power of "I AM"

Central to Barajas' message is understanding the transformative power of "I AM" statements. "When you shift from 'I don't know' to 'I am figuring it out,' everything changes," she said. "'I AM' is not just a phrase. It's a command. What you speak, you invite."

This principle reflects one of the book's core lessons, that you don't have to wait to feel "ready" to begin your transformation. "Just take the first step," Barajas urges. "You'll grow along the way."

Barajas offers readers more than encouragement—she provides tools. Each section includes reflection opportunities designed to help readers take action, not just gather inspiration. The book teaches that struggles aren't stop signs but strengthening tools, and that faith and trust work hand in hand, even when the path forward isn't clear.

"Life is in the ING" is available on Amazon.

About the Author

Yolanda Barajas is a writer, speaker, and holistic dental hygienist based in Lake Bluff, Illinois. A creative thinker and proud mother of four sons, she combines faith, lived experience, and truth-telling to help others reconnect with their identity, heal through action, and rewrite the stories they've been telling themselves. Barajas believes deeply in the power of encouragement and the truth that "we are all divine sparks, just waiting to be lit." "Life is in the ING" is her first book.

Media Contact

Marie Lazzara

JJR Marketing

630-400-3361

[email protected]

SOURCE Yolanda Barajas