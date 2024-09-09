Authorities from key agricultural regions of Brazil meet to propose actions for sustainable global food production

During the event, the Minister of Agriculture announced the resumption of beef exports to Canada and the opening of markets in Morocco and Colombia for Brazilian DDG

SÃO PAULO, Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ensuring global food security with a focus on sustainability was the central theme of discussions at the International Agricultural Forum (FIAP), held on Monday (9th) in Brazil. The opening session featured key Brazilian leaders, including Agriculture Minister Carlos Fávaro and the governors of major agricultural states like Mato Grosso, Mato Grosso do Sul, and Pará.

Opening panel at the International Forum of Agriculture (FIAP) with industry leaders. Photo credit: Fluir Fotos. Industry leaders presenting reports on sustainable food systems and agriculture at the International Forum of Agriculture (FIAP). Photo credit: Fluir Fotos. Opening of FIAP - International Agriculture Forum with the presence of governors and private entities.

During the ceremony, Fávaro announced the reopening of beef exports to Canada and new market opportunities for Brazilian DDG (Dried Distillers Grains) in Morocco and Colombia. He firmly opposed the idea of reducing agricultural production, a topic frequently discussed internationally, and instead emphasized Brazil's approach of sustainable intensification in degraded areas. "We will increase production in a sustainable way. Brazil's strategy is to intensify production in degraded areas," Fávaro said.

Mauro Mendes, the governor of Mato Grosso, outlined three major challenges facing Brazilian agribusiness: combating illegal deforestation, developing an effective agricultural insurance system to address climate change, and strengthening Brazil's response to global demands. "We need to firmly hold the world accountable to the commitments made at every COP," Mendes stated.

Helder Barbalho, governor of Pará, a state that preserves 75% of its territory as native forest, stressed the importance of bioeconomy investments and the urgency of regulating the carbon market. Barbalho argued that this regulation will enable local communities to generate income from both agriculture and forest conservation. "We must strike a balance between economic, environmental, and social sustainability," he said.

Eduardo Riedel, governor of Mato Grosso do Sul, emphasized the need for Brazil to take a strong position in the G20 to reduce trade and environmental barriers. "If we've shown we can produce sustainably, we need to assert ourselves. We can't overlook critical issues like traceability and the EU's zero-deforestation requirements," Riedel remarked.

Other prominent figures at the session included Jorge Viana, president of APEX, who highlighted the importance of global collaboration in addressing climate change; Daniel Carrara, vice-president of CNA, advocating for better access to agricultural technologies for small and medium producers; Vilmondes Tomain, president of Famato, reaffirming Mato Grosso's producers' commitment to sustainability; and Júlio Cargnino, host and president of Canal Rural, who emphasized the role of G20 Agro in ensuring global food security through international cooperation.

About FIAP 2024 – The International Agricultural Forum (FIAP) precedes the G20 Agro Working Group meeting and aims to bring the key issues of agribusiness to the attention of the G20. The event is promoted by Canal Rural, with support from the Brazilian Confederation of Agriculture and Livestock (CNA), the Mato Grosso Agriculture Federation (Famato), the National Confederation of Industry (CNI), CropLife, the Support Foundation for Research in the Northern Export Corridor (FAPCEN), and Azul Linhas Aéreas. The event is sponsored by JBS, Apex Brasil, John Deere, and Senar MT, with content support from CNN Brasil.

