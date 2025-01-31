Authority Brands Added 210 Franchise Owners to Expand Across More Than 322 New Territories Systemwide in 2024

Leading Home Service Franchise Group Continues to Expand Across the U.S. in Record Numbers

COLUMBIA, Md., Jan. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Authority Brands, a franchise industry leader with an extensive portfolio of home service brands, announced today it added a total of 210 new franchise owners in 2024, an 11 percent year over year increase to grow the company's presence across 322 new territories. These results follow an impressive 2023 where Authority Brands saw a 60 percent increase in new franchise locations. This strong expansion solidifies the company's resilience across essential industries that homeowners and businesses are relying on to help them maintain and improve the quality of their lives with essential home services.

"We're ecstatic to expand the Authority Brands family with over 200 new franchise owners in 2024," said Jordan Wilson, Chief Development Officer at Authority Brands. "This milestone is a testament to the strength of our franchise development efforts, the resilience of our franchise models, and the commitment of our franchise owners and support teams. Looking ahead, we're confident this growth positions us to further enhance our offerings, expand our reach, and support our franchise community in new and exciting ways as we head into 2025."

Jordan Wilson, who joined Authority Brands as Senior Vice President of Franchise Development in 2023, was just named Chief Development Officer as the brand looks to continue its strong momentum into 2025. Over the past two years with the company, Jordan has consistently achieved impressive growth for the franchise development team and now looks to continue that trend with a larger role this year.

2024 highlights and milestones from companies within the Authority Brands portfolio include:

America's Swimming Pool Company added 12 new franchise owners across 26 new markets, continuing to expand its reliable pool cleaning, installation and repair services across the country.

added 12 new franchise owners across 26 new markets, continuing to expand its reliable pool cleaning, installation and repair services across the country. Benjamin Franklin Plumbing saw steady territory growth in 2024 with 16 new franchise owners and 31 new territories added for one of the leading providers of nationwide residential plumbing services.

saw steady territory growth in 2024 with 16 new franchise owners and 31 new territories added for one of the leading providers of nationwide residential plumbing services. The Cleaning Authority continued to sweep its way across the country adding 16 new franchise owners in an equal amount of territories in 2024.

continued to sweep its way across the country adding 16 new franchise owners in an equal amount of territories in 2024. DoodyCalls celebrated its 20 th anniversary of franchising in November and capped off the year with 23 new franchise owners and 27 new territories. Eleven of these deals were signed in Texas , marking a significant expansion for the state.

celebrated its 20 anniversary of franchising in November and capped off the year with 23 new franchise owners and 27 new territories. Eleven of these deals were signed in , marking a significant expansion for the state. DRYmedic Restoration Services significantly expanded its national presence with 17 new franchise owners across 26 new territories as aging homes and more common extreme weather attract entrepreneurs to the restoration industry.

significantly expanded its national presence with 17 new franchise owners across 26 new territories as aging homes and more common extreme weather attract entrepreneurs to the restoration industry. Homewatch CareGivers rolled out Homewatch TotalCare Solutions & Homewatch Connect the first of its kind technology in the industry that facilitates virtual care visits, and added 23 new franchise owners across 25 territories in 2024.

rolled out Homewatch TotalCare Solutions & Homewatch Connect the first of its kind technology in the industry that facilitates virtual care visits, and added 23 new franchise owners across 25 territories in 2024. The Junkluggers hired Justing Waltz , industry veteran as brand president and celebrated its 20 th anniversary in June. The brand, which continued to expand with four new owners across five new territories in 2024, looks forward to exciting growth in 2025.

hired , industry veteran as brand president and celebrated its 20 anniversary in June. The brand, which continued to expand with four new owners across five new territories in 2024, looks forward to exciting growth in 2025. Lawn Squad solidified itself in the franchised lawn care industry by adding nine new franchise owners across 14 new territories in 2024. The brand celebrated their 1 st anniversary of launching their franchising efforts in the franchise space in September.

solidified itself in the franchised lawn care industry by adding nine new franchise owners across 14 new territories in 2024. The brand celebrated their 1 anniversary of launching their franchising efforts in the franchise space in September. Mister Sparky found a spark with entrepreneurs and added 19 new franchise owners expanding their footprint across 42 new territories in 2024.

found a spark with entrepreneurs and added 19 new franchise owners expanding their footprint across 42 new territories in 2024. Monster Tree Service is entering an exciting new year after adding Chris Brown as Vice President of Operations over the summer. With a wealth of experience as a franchise owner, Chris brings a deep understanding of the brand's operations and customer service standards. The brand added two new franchise owners across four new territories in 2024.

is entering an exciting new year after adding as Vice President of Operations over the summer. With a wealth of experience as a franchise owner, Chris brings a deep understanding of the brand's operations and customer service standards. The brand added two new franchise owners across four new territories in 2024. Mosquito Squad added 16 new franchise owners and expanded into 22 new territories. Additionally, the brand recently introduced new pest packages with expanded offerings for customers.

added 16 new franchise owners and expanded into 22 new territories. Additionally, the brand recently introduced new pest packages with expanded offerings for customers. One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning heated up its network growth by expanding its footprint with a total of 18 new franchise owners and 33 new territories in 2024.

heated up its network growth by expanding its footprint with a total of 18 new franchise owners and 33 new territories in 2024. Screenmobile continues to be recognized as a leading mobile franchise opportunity across the nation and has recently welcomed Clint Rowley as President. Clint brings an extensive franchising background to the brand, including franchising experience with America's Swimming Pool Company and Monster Tree Service, as they look to drive continued growth in 2025. The brand added four new franchise owners across five new territories in 2024.

continues to be recognized as a leading mobile franchise opportunity across the nation and has recently welcomed as President. Clint brings an extensive franchising background to the brand, including franchising experience with America's Swimming Pool Company and Monster Tree Service, as they look to drive continued growth in 2025. The brand added four new franchise owners across five new territories in 2024. Woofie's celebrated the 20th anniversary of its first location that launched the Woofie's brand in September and expanded its presence with 28 new franchise owners cross 42 new territories in 2024.

In addition to accelerating its franchise development efforts, Authority Brands announced a strategic partnership with ServiceTitan in 2024, a leading software platform built to power service trade brands. Benjamin Franklin Plumbing, Mister Sparky, and One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning franchise owners will benefit from this integration by having the necessary tools and resources to be able to maximize business performance, have greater visibility into potential profitability, and enhance the customer experience. Authority Brands continued to also empower home service contractors in recent months following the launch of BuyFin, a consumer financing and payment solutions division of BuyMax. BuyFin allows home service contractors to offer hassle-free financing options to customers and gives service technicians the ability to collect payments for those jobs onsite.

Combined, the Authority Brands franchise brands operate more than 2,700 locations with an expansive network of more than 1,000 franchise owners. All franchise concepts within the Authority Brands portfolio are looking to grow with qualified franchise owners across the United States. To learn more about franchising opportunities within the Authority Brands portfolio and which brand might be the best fit for you, please visit: https://quiz.authoritybrands.com/

About Authority Brands

Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, Authority Brands' companies include 15 leading home service franchise brands: America's Swimming Pool Company, Benjamin Franklin Plumbing, The Cleaning Authority, DoodyCalls, DRYmedic Restoration Services, Homewatch CareGivers, The Junkluggers, Lawn Squad, Mister Sparky, Monster Tree Service, Mosquito Squad, One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning, Screenmobile, STOP Restoration, and Woofie's. Together, these brands provide home services through more than 2,700 territories operated by more than 1,000 franchise owners. Authority Brands is dedicated to supporting individual franchise owner growth by providing strong marketing, technology, and operational support. See authoritybrands.com for more information.

