Authority Brands Addresses the Increasing Demand for Home Services by Signing 52 New Franchise Agreements to Expand its Presence Across the U.S.

COLUMBIA, Md., July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Authority Brands, a franchise industry leader with an extensive portfolio of home service brands, celebrates today the continuation of its already record-breaking year with a successful second quarter and is on track for a 22% year-over-year sales increase. The leading home service franchise group has welcomed 52 new franchise owners and expanded into 79 new territories nationwide, achieving 109 new deals across 183 territories year-to-date. These accelerated franchise development efforts are a direct result of Authority Brands' continued dedication to working with ambitious entrepreneurs and offering unparallelled training, resources, and opportunities to fuel each franchisee's business success.

"We're thrilled to be celebrating another successful quarter of franchise development at Authority Brands. To keep up with the increasing demand for home services, our extensive network of home service brands have been expanding across new communities and with franchisees – both experienced and new to the industry – that share the same values as our teams," said Jordan Wilson, Senior Vice President of Franchise Development at Authority Brands. "Reflecting on two monumental quarters already this year, our team is looking forward to the next half of 2024 filled with more deal signings, scalable growth, and continued expansion of our already incredible family of franchise owners across all of our home service brands."

Company-specific highlights from the Authority Brands portfolio in the second quarter of 2024 include:

America's Swimming Pool Company branched out into new territory with its first franchise location opening in Kentucky . Additionally, the pool franchise signed multi-unit franchise agreements to grow across six new territories including Tempe and Surprise, Arizona , and Cameron County, Texas .

branched out into new territory with its first franchise location opening in . Additionally, the pool franchise signed multi-unit franchise agreements to grow across six new territories including and , and . Benjamin Franklin Plumbing added four new franchise owners across five new markets including Rocklin, California ; Holly Springs, North Carolina ; San Marcos, Texas ; and Bellevue, Washington .

added four new franchise owners across five new markets including ; ; ; and . The Cleaning Authority secured five new agreements in territories such as Palm City, Florida ; Frankfort, Illinois ; Charlotte, North Carolina ; Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey ; and Toledo, Ohio .

secured five new agreements in territories such as ; ; ; ; and . Color World Painting continued to make strides under the leadership of new brand president, Chris Ring . The paint service provider is keeping busy with 16 locations across 41 territories nationwide.

continued to make strides under the leadership of new brand president, . The paint service provider is keeping busy with 16 locations across 41 territories nationwide. DoodyCalls built upon this year's success by signing four new franchise deals across Fresno, California ; Northern New Jersey ; Miller Place, New York ; and Mansfield, Texas .

built upon this year's success by signing four new franchise deals across ; ; ; and . DRYmedic Restoration Services welcomed new franchisees to grow the company's presence in eight territories including Leeds, Alabama ; Parker, Colorado ; Prairieville, Louisiana ; Saint Charles, Michigan ; Greenville, South Carolina ; and Webster, Texas .

welcomed new franchisees to grow the company's presence in eight territories including ; ; ; ; ; and . Homewatch CareGivers extended its home care network with five new deal signings in Bakersfield, California ; Elmhurst, Illinois ; Eden Prairie, Minnesota ; and Collegeville, Pennsylvania . In April, the renowned homecare provider introduced Homewatch CareGivers Total Care Solutions™, a service combining in-person caregiving with modern home care technology designed for 24/7 client connectivity with family, caregivers and healthcare providers. As an extension of this service, the brand also launched Homewatch Connect™, an innovative technology that uses sensors designed to detect temperature and motion, provides automatic reminders for appointments and medications, and offers phone call scam protection.

extended its home care network with five new deal signings in ; ; ; and . In April, the renowned homecare provider introduced Homewatch CareGivers Total Care Solutions™, a service combining in-person caregiving with modern home care technology designed for 24/7 client connectivity with family, caregivers and healthcare providers. As an extension of this service, the brand also launched Homewatch Connect™, an innovative technology that uses sensors designed to detect temperature and motion, provides automatic reminders for appointments and medications, and offers phone call scam protection. The Junkluggers accelerated its franchise development efforts with two new agreements that will bring the brand's services to Walnut Creek, California , and Virginia Beach, Virginia .

accelerated its franchise development efforts with two new agreements that will bring the brand's services to , and . Lawn Squad , the newest franchise concept under Authority Brands, ended Q2 by signing a franchise agreement for a new location in Marlton, New Jersey which will be owned and operated by a United States veteran. Additionally, the lawn care concept is starting Q3 strong by signing a cross-brand deal with an existing Mosquito Squad franchise owner in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina .

, the newest franchise concept under Authority Brands, ended Q2 by signing a franchise agreement for a new location in which will be owned and operated by a veteran. Additionally, the lawn care concept is starting Q3 strong by signing a cross-brand deal with an existing Mosquito Squad franchise owner in . Mister Sparky kept the success switch turned on with three franchise deal signings, expanding the brand's services to markets such as Grand Rapids, Michigan ; Northfield, Minnesota ; and Conway, South Carolina .

kept the success switch turned on with three franchise deal signings, expanding the brand's services to markets such as ; ; and . Monster Tree Service continued to grow its customer base across the U.S. with a total of 83 locations across 220 territories. New leadership is also working to position the brand for future success and to better support franchise owners.

continued to grow its customer base across the U.S. with a total of 83 locations across 220 territories. New leadership is also working to position the brand for future success and to better support franchise owners. Mosquito Squad signed six new agreements that will expand the brand's services to territories such as Bradenton and St. Petersburg, Florida ; Murrieta, California ; Savannah, Georgia ; Plainfield, Illinois ; and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina . Additionally, the trusted mosquito and pest control company launched four new Pest Packages designed to cater to the individual needs of homeowners plagued by pest infestations - Squad Home Shield, Squad Fly Control, Squad Invader Guard and Squad Yard Defender – and hosted the first ever Pest Package Training Workshop to further strengthen team capabilities.

signed six new agreements that will expand the brand's services to territories such as and ; ; ; ; and . Additionally, the trusted mosquito and pest control company launched four new Pest Packages designed to cater to the individual needs of homeowners plagued by pest infestations - Squad Home Shield, Squad Fly Control, Squad Invader Guard and Squad Yard Defender – and hosted the first ever Pest Package Training Workshop to further strengthen team capabilities. One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning heated up its development efforts, adding six new franchise owners across 12 territories including Frisco and Plano, Texas ; Castle Rock, Colorado ; Lafayette, Louisiana ; Akron, Ohio ; and Milwaukee, Wisconsin .

heated up its development efforts, adding six new franchise owners across 12 territories including and ; ; ; ; and . Screenmobile expanded its footprint by welcoming a new owner that will operate in Chesterfield, Virginia .

expanded its footprint by welcoming a new owner that will operate in . Woofie's accelerated the franchise's growth efforts by signing six new deals to expand across Folsom, California ; Boulder and Littleton, Colorado ; Rochester Hills, Michigan ; New Albany, Ohio ; and Waukesha, Wisconsin . Additionally, the pet care leader launched Woofie's Vet Teleheath Services in collaboration with The Pet Vet Connection to offer pet owners access to 24/7 veterinary care.

In addition to these accelerated growth efforts, Authority Brands' industry-leading group purchasing organization, BuyMax celebrated the launch of BuyFin, a platform that provides both payment processing solutions and consumer financing options to home service businesses. Offered in conjunction with technology partners and financial institutions, BuyFin Consumer Financing helps contractors close more jobs while increasing average ticket size. The platform's Payment Processing tool enables payments to go through faster with competitive processing rates and best-in-class technology from third-party partners.

Combined, the Authority Brands franchise brands operate more than 2,700 locations with an expansive network of more than 1,000 franchise owners. All franchise concepts within the Authority Brands portfolio are looking to expand with qualified franchisees across the United States. To learn more about franchising opportunities within the Authority Brands portfolio, please visit: https://www.authoritybrands.com/franchising/.

About Authority Brands

Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, Authority Brands' companies include 16 leading home service franchise brands: America's Swimming Pool Company, Benjamin Franklin Plumbing, The Cleaning Authority, Color World Painting, DoodyCalls, DRYmedic Restoration Services, Homewatch CareGivers, The Junkluggers, Lawn Squad, Mister Sparky, Monster Tree Service, Mosquito Squad, One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning, Screenmobile, STOP Restoration, and Woofie's. Together, these brands provide home services through more than 2,000 territories operated by more than 1,000 franchise owners. Authority Brands is dedicated to supporting individual franchise owner growth by providing strong marketing, technology, and operational support. See www.authoritybrands.com for more information.

