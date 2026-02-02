Authority Brands Appoints Ryan Bowes as Chief Growth and Transformation Officer, Advancing the Home Services Franchisor's Next Phase of Growth

COLUMBIA, Md., Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Authority Brands, one of the largest multi-brand home services franchisors in the United States, today announced the appointment of Ryan Bowes as Chief Growth and Transformation Officer. Bowes joins a leadership team that expanded in recent months with the additions of Jay Caiafa as Chief Executive Officer, Josh Greear as Chief Financial Officer, and Steve Clemente as President and COO of Trade Brands. He will be a member of the executive leadership team as the company advances its next phase of growth across its portfolio of 15 home service franchise brands, including One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning, Benjamin Franklin Plumbing, and Mister Sparky Electric.

Bowes brings nearly two decades of proven leadership experience across franchising, real estate, and hospitality, with roles at globally recognized brands such as IHG Hotels & Resorts, Marriott, and Starwood Hotels & Resorts. Most recently, he served as Chief Investment Officer at FirstKey Homes, where he helped transform and scale the company's position into a single-family rental industry leader. Bowes holds both master's and bachelor's degrees in real estate development and finance from Clemson University.

In his new role, Bowes will lead key growth functions across Authority Brands, including franchise development, call center operations, and BuyMax, the company's procurement platform. He will also focus on strengthening performance across existing business models and supporting the integration of mergers and acquisitions to enable continued, disciplined expansion.

"Authority Brands has built an impressive business that's scaling with real momentum, and the opportunity now is to accelerate that growth and make it even more disciplined, consistent, and efficient," said Ryan Bowes, Chief Growth and Transformation Officer, Authority Brands. "I'm looking forward to collaborating with our franchise owners and team to fortify the systems that drive performance, expand the right way, and keep raising the bar on the support we deliver to the field."

"We're building a leadership team that matches the ambition of where we're taking our company, and we're thrilled to have Ryan join that team," said Jay Caiafa, Chief Executive Officer, Authority Brands. "Ryan brings the right mix of franchise growth experience, operational excellence, and proven track record in scaling businesses. His role will be central to driving the next chapter of evolution and expansion while keeping franchisee success and execution in the field at the center of how we perform."

Bowes will officially assume the role on February 2, 2026.

About Authority Brands

Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, Authority Brands' companies include 15 home service franchise brands: America's Swimming Pool Company, Benjamin Franklin Plumbing, The Cleaning Authority, DoodyCalls, DRYmedic Restoration Services, Homewatch CareGivers, The Junkluggers, Lawn Squad, Mister Sparky Electric, Monster Tree Service, Mosquito Squad, One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning, Screenmobile, STOP Restoration, and Woofie's. Together, these brands represent over $2 billion in annual system sales across 2,700+ territories operated by more than 1,000 franchise owners. Authority Brands is focused on accelerating growth, expanding its market-leading brands, and providing world-class support to help franchise owners succeed. All franchise brands within the Authority Brands portfolio are seeking qualified franchise owners across the United States. Learn more at AuthorityBrands.com.

