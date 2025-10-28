Authority Brands Enters Q4 with Record Momentum, Surpassing 200 New Franchise Owners in the First 10 Months of 2025

Authority Brands' rapid growth and industry recognition highlight why now is the right time for

franchisees to invest in its growing portfolio.

COLUMBIA, Md., Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Authority Brands , a leading home services parent company, has reached a major milestone in 2025, awarding more than 200 franchise deals year-to-date. This milestone shows that the Authority Brands model is connecting with both franchisees and customers. Demand for essential home services continues to climb , and the company's portfolio is seeing that momentum across the board.

"Passing the 200-deal milestone this year is a big achievement for our team and for the franchise owners who make it possible," said CEO Jay Caiafa . "The recognition our brands have earned shows that our systems are strong and that our franchisees are delivering every day. It's exciting to see that momentum translate into new opportunities for entrepreneurs who want to build businesses that matter in their communities."

A key driver behind this surge has been the addition of new executive leadership. Over the past year, Caiafa and Chief Financial Officer Josh Greer have joined the Authority Brands team. Their leadership has helped strengthen the company's foundation, align growth across its portfolio, and empower both franchisors and franchisees to achieve greater scalability and success.

The Power of Authority Brands: Expanding Nationwide

In 2025, Authority Brands has already signed 57 deals in Q1, 63 in Q2 and 62 in Q3 — averaging 20 new deals every month. Growth is spreading nationwide, with 75 combined deals signed across key states like Texas, California and Florida.

This year, more veterans have joined the Authority Brands system as franchise owners. Across the portfolio, multiple brands have also been recognized as strong options for veterans, according to Entrepreneur Magazine.

This year also marks major anniversaries for several standout brands:

The Cleaning Authority celebrates 30 years of franchising since its founding in 1977 and franchising since 1995.

celebrates 30 years of franchising since its founding in 1977 and franchising since 1995. Homewatch CareGivers , founded in 1980, continues to expand as one of the most trusted names in home care.

founded in 1980, continues to expand as one of the most trusted names in home care. DoodyCalls , founded in 2000, celebrates 25 years of keeping communities clean and supporting franchise owners nationwide.

, founded in 2000, celebrates 25 years of keeping communities clean and supporting franchise owners nationwide. Mosquito Squad , founded in 2005, marks 20 years of protecting families and outdoor spaces from pests.

, founded in 2005, marks 20 years of protecting families and outdoor spaces from pests. Woofie's , founded in 2004, commemorates two decades of success in pet care and mobile grooming.

"These milestones are more than just numbers — they represent the continued evolution of brands that have stood the test of time," said Chief Development Officer Jordan Wilson . "Our franchisees are backed by legacy systems, data-driven insights and leadership that's always pushing forward."

Awards Across the Portfolio

Authority Brands isn't just growing quickly — it's also being noticed. This year, multiple publications, including Entrepreneur, Franchise Times, Franchise Business Review and Inc. Magazine have recognized brands across the portfolio. For potential franchisees, that outside validation matters. It shows that the system is established, trusted and consistently delivering results in categories that families and businesses rely on every day.

Several brands ranked No. 1 on lists including Entrepreneur Magazine in their categories and earned Hall of Fame honors for consistent performance, including One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning , America's Swimming Pool Company and The Cleaning Authority . Others such as DoodyCalls and Homewatch CareGivers were honored for diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) leadership, while Mister Sparky and Benjamin Franklin Plumbing were highlighted as top franchise opportunities for veterans and multi-unit operators, according to Entrepreneur Magazine.

These collective achievements speak to the power of Authority Brands, a system that consistently delivers results, scales efficiently and supports franchisees through operational excellence and collaboration across its entire network.

Momentum That Matters for Franchisees

Authority Brands' growth and recognition this year tell a clear story: The system is working. Awarding more than 200 franchise deals, alongside national awards across multiple categories, shows that the brands are both attracting franchise owners and delivering results. For entrepreneurs, that means joining a network with traction, visibility and credibility in industries people depend on every day.

"With the addition of new leadership and record-setting development quarters, 2025 has been a defining year for Authority Brands," Wilson said. "We're growing with purpose, strengthening our communities, empowering veterans, and creating opportunities for the next generation of business owners."

With months left to go, Authority Brands is on track to finish 2025 stronger than ever. Awarding more than 200 franchise deals and stacking up national recognition signals more than momentum; it shows staying power.

For more information, visit https://www.authoritybrands.com/ .

ABOUT AUTHORITY BRANDS

Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, Authority Brands' companies include 15 leading home service franchise brands: America's Swimming Pool Company, Benjamin Franklin Plumbing, The Cleaning Authority, DoodyCalls, DRYmedic Restoration Services, Homewatch CareGivers, The Junkluggers, Lawn Squad, Mister Sparky, Monster Tree Service, Mosquito Squad, One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning, Screenmobile, STOP Restoration, and Woofie's. Together, these brands provide home services through more than 2,700 territories operated by more than 1,000 franchise owners. Authority Brands is dedicated to supporting individual franchise owner growth by providing strong marketing, technology, and operational support. See authoritybrands.com for more information.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Julie Maw

Mainland

209.617.6518

[email protected]

SOURCE Authority Brands