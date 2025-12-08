NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- 360PR+ has been selected by Authority Brands Trade Brands Division to raise consumer awareness of the division's Benjamin Franklin Plumbing, Mister Sparky, and One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning brands. Authority Brands is one of the largest multi-brand franchisors in the home services sector today, with 15 established businesses serving homeowners across the U.S.

Authority Brands Selects 360PR+ to Support Trade Brands Division

"360PR+ has delivered strong results for two brands within our portfolio," said Adam Terranova, Senior Director of Marketing, Authority Brands. "Our shared vision for public relations was aligned, and it was a natural fit to collaborate with them for the Trade Brands division as well."

With more than 160 locations, One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning is the leading HVAC service provider in the United States. Benjamin Franklin Plumbing currently operates in more than 150 locations across North America, and Mister Sparky includes more than 120 locations.

"We are excited to expand our relationship with Authority Brands and to bring more attention to their portfolio of essential home services brands for today's homeowners," said Vince Powers, Executive Vice President at 360PR+.

About Authority Brands

Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, Authority Brands' companies include 15 leading home service franchise brands: America's Swimming Pool Company, Benjamin Franklin Plumbing, The Cleaning Authority, DoodyCalls, DRYmedic Restoration Services, Homewatch CareGivers, The Junkluggers, Lawn Squad, Mister Sparky, Monster Tree Service, Mosquito Squad Plus, One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning, Screenmobile, STOP Restoration, and Woofie's. Together, these brands provide home services through more than 2,700 territories operated by more than 1,000 franchise owners. Authority Brands is dedicated to supporting individual franchise owner growth by providing strong marketing, technology, and operational support. See AuthorityBrands.com for more information.

About 360PR+

360PR+ is an award-winning, full-service public relations agency, recognized for its bold, headline-making, conversation-driving campaigns for some of the most trusted brands and forward-thinking marketplace challengers. 360's franchise practice was recently recognized as one of Entrepreneur Magazine's Top Franchise Suppliers. A certified B Corporation, 360PR+ is a partner in PROI Worldwide, offering clients reach and expertise in 100+ cities globally. For more information, visit www.360PR.plus.

SOURCE 360PR+