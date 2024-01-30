Authority Brands Signed 190 Franchise Agreements to Expand Across More Than 421 New Franchise Territories Systemwide in 2023

Leading Home Service Franchise Group Breaks Development Records and Works Toward Further Expansion in the U.S.

COLUMBIA, Md., Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Authority Brands, a franchise industry leader with an extensive portfolio of home service brands, announced today it signed a total of 190 franchise development agreements in 2023, a 60 percent year over year increase, to grow the company's presence across 421 new territories. To diversify its portfolio of franchises, Authority Brands also acquired Screenmobile in February and launched a new franchise model Lawn Squad in September.

"The growth and success of our franchise development efforts over the past 12 months is a testament to the dedication of our entire team at Authority Brands, as well as the ongoing support of the communities we serve," said Jordan Wilson, Senior Vice President of Franchise Development at Authority Brands. "As we look to continue to build on this momentum in 2024, our team is excited about the bright future ahead, looking for opportunities to reach new milestones and service more homes across the country with the quality and excellence our brands are known for."

2023 highlights and milestones from companies within the Authority Brands portfolio include:

On top of sales success and expansion across target markets, franchisors within the Authority Brands portfolio continue to modernize business strategies and look for ways to enhance the customer experience. Franchise owners within the Authority Brands portfolio are engaging with each of their local communities through charitable initiatives while utilizing Authority Brands' resources to set each location up for successful 2024.

Combined, the Authority Brands franchise brands operate more than 2,000 locations with an expansive network of more than 1,000 franchise owners. All franchise concepts within the Authority Brands portfolio are looking to expand with qualified franchisees across the United States. To learn more about franchising opportunities within the Authority Brands portfolio, please visit: https://www.authoritybrands.com/franchising/ .

About Authority Brands

Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, Authority Brands' companies include 16 leading home service franchise brands: America's Swimming Pool Company, Benjamin Franklin Plumbing, The Cleaning Authority, Color World Painting, DoodyCalls, DRYmedic Restoration Services, Homewatch CareGivers, The Junkluggers, Lawn Squad, Mister Sparky, Monster Tree Service, Mosquito Squad, One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning, Screenmobile, STOP Restoration, and Woofie's. Together, these brands provide home services through more than 2,000 territories operated by more than 1,000 franchise owners. Authority Brands is dedicated to supporting individual franchise owner growth by providing strong marketing, technology, and operational support. See www.authoritybrands.com for more information.

Contact:

Sarah Guffey

Fish Consulting

954-893-9150

[email protected].

SOURCE Authority Brands, LLC