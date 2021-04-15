Author/Living Kidney Donor, Brenda E. Cortez, Invites 24 Others to Share Their Story in Her New Book

MILWAUKEE, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Author and living organ donor Brenda E. Cortez announced the upcoming release of a collection of organ-donation stories shared by transplant recipients, living donors, and donor families. April is National Donate Life Month. Currently, there are approximately 110,000 people on the organ transplant list, but there is hope. Because of organ donation, almost 40,000 lifesaving organ transplants were performed in 2020. "Because of Organ donation" preordering now available online.

Front book cover Back cover

Meet the chapter authors in a series of five Facebook Live events on the Because of Organ Donation book page, starting April 15. Each session will feature a few chapter authors sharing their story, followed by a Q&A.

Thursday, April 15 , 7:00 pm CDT

Friday, April 16 , 12:00 pm CDT

Sunday, April 18 , 6:00 pm CDT – Featuring Chapter Author and NASCAR Cup driver Joey Gase

Tuesday, April 20 , 5:00 pm CDT

Thursday, April 22 , 6:00 pm CDT

Cortez has authored nine children's books, including "My Mom is Having Surgery: A Kidney Story," and the "Howl the Owl®" children's book series. Howl is an acronym for "Help Others With Love" and his stories focus on kindness, helping others, and organ donation. Part of the proceeds from each of Cortez's books goes to support Donate Life America.

"Because of Organ Donation" is published by organ recipient, Mike Nicloy, of Nico 11 Publishing & Design, with a cover photo (Lake Winnebago) by living donor and contributor, Paul Osterholm. The foreword was written by Bill Ryan, President and CEO of Transplant Life Foundation/Transplant Games of America. The chapter authors are from all over the country including Wisconsin, New Jersey, Connecticut, Nevada, Iowa, Florida, Ohio, Louisiana, Arizona, Texas, Maryland, South Dakota, Colorado and Indiana.

Learn more about "Because of Organ Donation" and "Howl the Owl®" here. Or follow Brenda E. Cortez on social media: Facebook, Instagram.

Media Contact:

Brenda Cortez

1-414-519-9463

[email protected]

SOURCE Brenda E. Cortez