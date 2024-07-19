AUTHORS OF NEW BOOK ON INVISIBLE WORK APPLAUD KATY PERRY'S RECOGNITION OF THE WOMEN PERFORMING IT

Perry's Viral 'Woman's World' Video Spurs Discussion of Unappreciated Work By Women

TAMPA, Fla., July 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Katy Perry's controversial new video, "Women's World," is helping to spotlight the hidden labor, better known as invisible work, that women frequently perform in the workplace and in managing their households.

Academics Janelle E. Wells, Ph.D., and Doreen MacAulay, Ph.D., authors of an upcoming new book, "Our (In)visible Work, that will be published next month, said that when celebrities, such as Perry, speak out about invisible work, it helps our society better understand its consequences and the urgent need to address them.

"Katy Perry does a service to society by speaking out about invisible work. We need more celebrities to recognize hidden work and its impact on the women and men who silently perform it, "said Dr. Wells. "One of our objectives is to make invisible work visible so those who perform it can be recognized and compensated."

In an interview with Apple Music's Zane Lowe, Perry said her perspective as a new mother gave her newfound respect for "all the invisible work" that her own mother did raising her and her siblings. In the interview (2:00-2:28), she says: "I always respected my mother, but after I gave birth, there was this huge level of growth of respect for her. Just watching her as I grew up, all the invisible work that she did – how she raised three kids without iPads, oh, yeah, in the 80s. And just how women are unstoppable."

In their book, "Our (In)visible Work," Drs. Wells and MacAulay reveal that people with marginalized identities often undertake chores, duties, and responsibilities without recognition or compensation. These tasks, which include emotional labor, caretaking, and household management, are critical but often underappreciated. The book aims to bring them into the spotlight, where they can be acknowledged and valued.

In a recent Psychology Today column, the authors issue a stark warning underscoring the potential for invisible work to lead to emotional exhaustion, burnout, unhappiness, and a lower sense of self-worth. Emphasizing the immediate and pressing need for change, the column calls on organizations and policymakers to implement practices and policies recognizing invisible work while supporting these workers who form the backbone of our society.

Dr. Wells urged more people to talk about invisible work.

"Kate Perry's 'Woman's World' video captures a cultural moment – and movement," she said. "Ms. Perry's intention to honor women's unseen and often undervalued labor is important. Our research confirms that invisible work, often performed by women, is a cornerstone of our economy and social fabric. This work deserves not only recognition but also fair compensation. Ms. Perry's sentiments echo the findings in 'Our (In)visible Work,' reinforcing the need for broader societal recognition and appreciation of these efforts."

Further, Dr. MacAulay said that recognizing and valuing women's unseen contributions is essential for creating a more equitable and just society.

"The backlash to singer Katy Perry's 'Woman's World' music video highlights the complexities of how women are portrayed in society," Dr. MacAulay said. "The message of female empowerment is vital, and we as a society can benefit from the conversation about how we portray respect and honor women's too-often invisible experiences. Invisible work is a powerful force that sustains households and organizations across the globe. Perry has brought the conversation about this labor to the forefront. By having these conversations, we can help shift perceptions and policies to better value and support those who perform invisible work and bring it out of the shadows."

"Our (In)visible Work" delves into the critical role of invisible work in the modern workplace and its implications for policy and practice. The book explores the various forms of invisible work and its impact on individuals and society and proposes strategies for recognizing and valuing this work. Click HERE to pre-order this consequential new book. The authors have a groundbreaking interactive web space, a platform designed with empathy to foster a sense of community and understanding among those who endure invisible work.

