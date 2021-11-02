Authors Of The Caregiver's Companion Available To Talk About How To Support Family Caregivers

NOTRE DAME, Ind., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 69 million Americans are caring for a loved one, about 10 million of those are millennials who also work. Families are the primary source of support for older adults and people with disabilities in the US.

November is National Family Caregivers Month, a time to honor those who provide care to family members and to recognize the importance of caregiver well-being. Debra Kelsey-Davis and Kelly Johnson, cofounders of Nourish for Caregivers and the authors of The Caregiver's Companion, are available to talk about what we can do to support family caregivers.

"Especially now, caregivers are facing tremendous stress and burnout, high levels of frustration and anger, and physical and mental health issues," Johnson said. "Faith is a way to build resilience and help caregivers cope as they are accompanying and caring for their family member."

"Caregivers are heroes. November offers a tremendous opportunity to raise awareness of the many and varied responsibilities family caregivers perform," Kelsey-Davis said. "This year we are recognizing caregivers with the theme, Uplifted: Come to me all you who are weary. (Mt 11:28) This scripture passage illustrates the hope and encouragement of faith. By leaning into faith, caregivers are uplifted and empowered, as they can see the graces and gifts found in the intimate journey of caring for another."

Throughout November, National Family Caregivers Month, Nourish for Caregivers is offering additional tools and resources for caregivers. "We want to continue to empower them in their caregiving journey by advocating for them, raising awareness of the issues surrounding caregiving and reinforcing the importance of faith in building resilience and the ability to cope," Johnson said.

"Earlier this year, the RAISE (Recognize, Assist, Include, Support, and Engage) Family Caregiving Advisory Council, with support from the Department of Health and Human Services, delivered an initial report on how…to better support our Nation's family caregivers, and we will continue working to provide that support", noted President Biden in the 2021 Presidential Proclamation. Nourish for Caregivers was invited to provide input on this critical topic because of its unique and innovative programs which support caregivers in faith communities across the country.

Nourish for Caregivers equips faith-based communities to minister to the practical, emotional, and spiritual needs of family caregivers.

Ave Maria Press was founded by Fr. Edward Sorin, C.S.C., in 1865 and is recognized as a leader in publishing Catholic high school religion textbooks, parish resources, and books on prayer and spirituality. Ave Maria Press is a ministry of the Congregation of Holy Cross, United States Province of Priests and Brothers.

