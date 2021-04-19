Authors of "The Talent War" Launch Executive Search Firm Talent War Group LLC Tweet this

Executive Search with Overwatch: Unlike other recruitment firms, Talent War Group aligns elite leadership candidates with a company's goals, metrics, and cultural attributes. Once hired, both client and candidate receive ongoing team and executive coaching, ensuring long-term success and impact.

Talent Advisory: Through full-service organizational strategy, on-call executive HR coaching, and leadership development support, Talent War Group works with businesses to develop a high-functioning, high-performance culture for talent and organizational excellence.

Leadership Development and Executive Coaching: Talent War Group designs custom leadership development and executive coaching programs taught by former special operations and executive leaders, range from in-class or virtual leadership development curriculums to leadership development excursions to help develop executives into effective, unflappable leaders while simultaneously building team cohesion and 'shared adversity' through mental and physical challenge.

"The Talent War underscored the importance of aggressive talent design and execution," said Founder and CEO Mike Sarraille, a retired U.S. Navy SEAL and graduate of the University of Texas McCombs Business School. "It also highlighted how hard it is for companies to attract, develop, and engage leaders without ongoing insight, oversight, and support. Talent War Group was born out of that critical need."

One book element, the talent mindset, drives the company's core values and its primary offerings. "A true sign of a talent mindset is when you treat your human capital with the same discipline, rigor, and focus you place on your financial capital," explains George Randle, Managing Partner and Co-Director of Talent Advisory. "It is the single greatest weapon a company has in the battle for top talent—and the only way to win it."

With over 100+ years of combined hands-on and all-hands-in industry experience in U.S. Special Operations, Human Resources and leadership development, Talent War Group deploys proven talent and HR tactics that deliver sustainable success and an unmatched competitive advantage to organizations around the world. For more information on executive placement and recruiting, leadership development and other services, please visit talentwargroup.com.

