Authors Salena Zito and Brad Todd will discuss "The Great Revolt" and what they believe is next for American politics at National Press Club Headliners Book Event May 23

Zito and Todd traveled over 27,000 miles to interview more than three hundred Trump voters across ten swing counties to paint a picture of the new populist-conservative coalition: a complex mix of citizens from different economic classes with varying backgrounds and education levels. The authors use Zito's reports from the field and Todd's analysis of the electoral trends to argue that the mass media has oversimplified these voters and overlooked their significance in what they feel is a broader cultural shift that will extend well beyond Trump's presidency.

About the Authors:

Salena Zito, born and raised in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, worked for The Pittsburgh Tribune-Review for eleven years. She joined the New York Post in 2016 and serves as an analyst for CNN and a staff reporter and columnist for the Washington Examiner.

Brad Todd, a sixth-generation native of rural East Tennessee, is a founding partner of OnMessage, Inc., a national Republican advertising and opinion research agency. Todd's clients have included seven U.S. Senators, five Governors, and more than two dozen congressmen.

