Authors to premiere 2019 edition of The Experience Economy at LaunchFest in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In anticipation of the December 2019 re-release of Joe Pine & Jim Gilmore's visionary classic The Experience Economy, Strategic Horizons LLP has announced open registration for LaunchFest — a special book preview celebration happening on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 from 10am to 4pm at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland, Ohio.

Experience practitioners and fans are invited to join Pine & Gilmore in a rare joint appearance welcoming the new book and introducing the world to their latest ideas, focusing on the all-important troika of customer Time, Attention, and Money — the dynamic forces at play in today's Experience Economy.

Among the festivities at LaunchFest will be a world-premiere presentation from the authors together, discussing frameworks and the competitive implications from the book's all-new Preview. The morning presentation will be followed by lunch, interactive exercises, prizes, mingle and explore time, and author-inscribed copies of the new hardcover edition, the first to come off the presses direct from the publisher.

LaunchFest takes place on the north shore of Cleveland inside the world-renowned Rock & Roll Hall of Fame — itself recently redesigned with many new and exciting experiential elements. LaunchFest attendees will experience an afternoon visit through the Rock Hall itself and will discover how this famous venue provides a study of the new principles outlined in The Experience Economy.

Tickets to LaunchFest are available by going to https://experiencelaunchfest.eventbrite.com. (Note: Credentialed media can obtain complimentary access.)

For those that can't attend the event in person, Pine & Gilmore's morning presentation will be webcast live from 10am to 12pm EST on November 13th. To purchase access to the webcast, visit https://www.launchfestlive.com.

Pine and Gilmore founded Strategic Horizons LLP in 1996 and pioneered the idea of the Experience Economy in the late 1990s, ushering in the era of experience design, customer experience management, and experiential marketing. The new edition of the book, fully entitled The Experience Economy: Competing for Customer Time, Attention, and Money builds on the content found in both the 2011 updated edition and the original 1999 edition. The book is published through Harvard Business Review Press, and is currently available for pre-order at Amazon.com.

