Author's Tranquility Press Presents "Winds of Eruna, Book One: A Flight of Wings" by Kathy Hyatt Moore

A Captivating Journey into a World of Winged Magic and Boundless Adventure

ATLANTA, May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Author's Tranquility Press is thrilled to announce the release of "Winds of Eruna, Book One" by Kathy Hyatt Moore. This mesmerizing fantasy novel transports readers to the enchanting world of Eruna, where the wind never ceases, and adventure awaits at every turn. Now available on Amazon, this epic tale of magic, love, and survival is set to captivate readers of all ages.

“Winds of Eruna, Book One” by Kathy Hyatt Moore

In "Winds of Eruna, Book One," author introduces readers to the intricate and magical world of Eruna, inhabited by the winged "Wings" and the wingless "Grubs." Within this richly imagined universe, every winged child must attend Cliffside School by the age of eight to prepare for the Wind Trials, a crucial test they must pass to become a Wind Dancer and unlock their potential to study magic.

The narrative follows a gifted young winglet from the distant Northern Plateaus who has foreseen the majestic trees of Cliffside and is determined to reach them. With the aid of her grandfather, the leader of the Northern Clans, and several brave warriors, she embarks on a perilous journey southward. Her path is fraught with danger, but her resolve is unshakeable.

At Cliffside, two eighth-level students undergo the "Desideratum," a lifelong bond of love. The young wingwoman is the daughter of the evil High Matriarch, who uses blood magic to maintain her beauty. The wingman, from the lowest Tree, has a vengeful ancestor seeking to return with a demonic entity to settle old scores.

Meanwhile, beneath the towering trees of Eruna, the wingless Grubs serve their winged counterparts, yet they find moments of joy and hope amidst their servitude. One such young man, facing the upheaval of the Turn of Winds, sets off on his own transformative journey, seeking a brighter future.

About the Author

Kathy Hyatt Moore is an imaginative storyteller who weaves intricate worlds and unforgettable characters. With "Winds of Eruna, Book One," she brings to life a captivating fantasy realm filled with magic, adventure, and profound human (and non-human) experiences. Moore's storytelling prowess lies in her ability to create vivid landscapes and deeply emotional narratives that resonate with readers.

https://kathyhyattmoorebooks.com

Author's Tranquility Press

https://www.authorstranquilitypress.com

Patricia Adams

Marketing Fulfillment Supervisor

Author's Tranquility Press

[email protected]

This release was issued through WebWire®. For more information, visit http://www.webwire.com.

SOURCE Author’s Tranquility Press