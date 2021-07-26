Authors Write Back Against Cancer with Benefit for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society

WASHINGTON, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AllAccessCon, in cooperation with author and editor Heidi Ruby Miller, hosted a virtual charity event July 24-25 to benefit the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. Loaded with appearances by international bestsellers and award winners from around the globe, all funds generated by the readings, giveaways, and Q&A sessions are being donated to LLS.

Heidi Ruby Miller Like Sunshine After Rain chairty anthology cover art

"When someone I loved was diagnosed with stage 4 leukemia in the middle of the pandemic, I felt helpless," notes Miller. "The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society was there for my family in so many ways that I wanted to help them in return and also give myself purpose."

From this near-tragedy she conceived a charity anthology titled Like Sunshine After Rain, to be released later this month by Raw Dog Screaming Press in hardcover and paperback.

"I did what I do best—I wrote and asked others for their writing. The only two requests: make it upbeat and short. My author friends did something extraordinary by experimenting with forms and genres, writing out of their comfort zones, and sharing personal, uplifting experiences. And they thanked me for it. Their willingness to search for the positive became an unexpected time capsule of perseverance during a time when we all needed it most."

Blood Cancer Stats During COVID-19

Statistics relating to blood cancers such as lymphoma and leukemia are in some ways bad, while also providing a glimmer of hope.

10% of new cancer cases diagnosed in the USA this year will be leukemia, lymphoma or myeloma this year

this year will be leukemia, lymphoma or myeloma this year Every 3 minutes somebody is diagnosed with a form of blood cancer in the USA , resulting in 1 death every 9 minutes

, resulting in 1 death every 9 minutes Due to improvements in care 5-year survival rates have doubled, or in some cases tripled, for blood cancers over the last 60 years

LLS employs a three-pronged approach to provide direct support, such as that received by Miller's family, as well as providing over $1 billion in research funding in addition to doing aggressive policy and advocacy work.

Featuring world-renowned authors

Because of pandemic restrictions the book launch was hosted virtually, with fundraising as an additional component. Michael Mehalek, Heidi Ruby Miller, and Arthur J. Rooney Award winner Jason Jack Miller, along with publisher Raw Dog Screaming Press, donated copies of their books to attendees.

Other authors and editors involved in the anthology include:

New York Times bestsellers Jonathan Maberry and Maria V. Snyder

bestsellers and USA Today bestseller Annette Dashofy

bestseller International bestseller Liz Coley

Amazon Charts bestsellers Cary Caffrey , Sasha Dawn , and Jennifer Foehner Wells

, , and Drue Heinz Literature Prize winner Randall Silvis

Bram Stoker Award winners Lee Murray , Christina Sng, Lucy A. Snyder , Sara Tantlinger , and Tim Waggoner

Award winners , Christina Sng, , , and International Horror Guild Award winners Michael A. Arnzen and Gary Braunbeck

and Asimov' s Readers Award winner Timons Esaias

s Readers Award winner Timons Esaias Pittsburgh City Paper Best Local Writer winner Brian Butko

Best Local Writer winner American Library Association Notable Book Award winner Lynn Salsi

Eugene V. Debs Foundation Literature Prize winner Eric Leif Davin

Full information and tickets can be found at https://hopin.com/events/like-sunshine-after-rain-book-launch.

About LLS

The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society® (LLS) is a global leader in the fight against cancer. The LLS mission: Cure leukemia, lymphoma, Hodgkin's disease and myeloma, and improve the quality of life of patients and their families. LLS funds lifesaving blood cancer research around the world, provides free information and support services, and is the voice for all blood cancer patients seeking access to quality, affordable, coordinated care. https://www.lls.org/

About AllAccessCon

AllAccessCon (https://allaccesscon.com/) is a Black-owned company founded in late 2019 to make live events accessible to everyone regardless of location, economic background, or disability. AllAccessCon maintains offices in the Washington DC metropolitan area.

Media contacts:

John Lawson

Founder, AllAccessCon

1 (301) 832-85321

[email protected]

SOURCE AllAccessCon

Related Links

https://allaccesscon.com/

