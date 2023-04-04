Autism Advocacy Speaker Donna Richards: Most Parents of Children on the Autism Spectrum Don't Take Advantage of Insurance Benefits

ATLANTA, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Parents and grandparents taking care of children on the autism spectrum might not be aware of the benefits insurance companies can offer, according to Donna Richards, a former licensed insurance agent who speaks to insurance groups about issues related to autism.

"Insurance covers so much more autism therapy than they used to," said Richards, who raised two children who are on the autism spectrum and is a recognized expert on autism. She is the author of "My Brother's Keeper," a rare and touching look at the simultaneously fragile and strong bond between autistic children and their siblings.

"People don't realize that insurance can cover many therapies and equipment," she said. They can even provide respite care for caregivers," said Richard, an autism advocate who knows first-hand about the issues of raising a child on the autism spectrum.

"There's a light at the end of the autism tunnel. I know because my family has come out the other end," she said. "I have a child who is severely developmentally disabled. The experts told me he would never speak and would be in an institution. And you know, they were right about one of those things. He ended up in an institution, all right, an institution of higher learning. He graduated from the highly esteemed Auguste Escoffier Culinary School. Come to me so I can tell you what needs to happen in between."

Justin is 22 years old and employed as a chef by Stone Chapel Events, in Gaylesville, Ala.

Another son, Jace, is in the U.S. Marine Corp.

"What distinguishes me as a speaker and an expert consultant is that our family is a success story," she said. Her work has been endorsed by Tony Robbins and the Anna Shaw Autism Institute. She's been featured in USA TODAY and many newspapers, magazines and talk shows.

She speaks to insurance groups and parents groups on these topics:

Insurance Agents: How to get the best coverage for your clients

IEP or IRS, which one do you dread the most?

Autism 101: You have a diagnosis. What's next?

Autism: The Teenage Years

Insurance Benefits

Many children on the autism spectrum are eligible to receive Medicaid and Medicare benefits, but some guardians are not aware of this, she said.

Additionally, insurance companies may offer different benefits for families of children on the autism spectrum, depending on the specific policy and state regulations. However, here are some common benefits that may be offered:

Applied Behavioral Analysis (ABA) Therapy Coverage: ABA therapy is used to help children with autism improve their behavior and social skills. Many insurance plans cover ABA therapy, but there may be limitations on the number of sessions or the child's age.

Speech and Occupational Therapy Coverage: Many children with autism require speech and occupational therapy; some insurance plans cover these services.

Medication Coverage: Insurance plans may cover medications used to treat symptoms of autism, such as anxiety or ADHD.

Diagnostic Testing Coverage: Insurance plans may cover the cost of diagnostic testing used to diagnose autism.

Care Coordination: Some insurance plans may offer care coordination services to help families navigate the healthcare system and find the services their child needs.

Family Therapy: Family therapy can help address the challenges that families of children with autism face. Some insurance plans cover family therapy sessions.

Mental Health Services: Children with autism may also have co-occurring mental health conditions like depression or anxiety. Insurance plans may cover mental health services to help address these conditions.

Adaptive Equipment: Some insurance plans cover the cost of adaptive equipment, such as communication devices or sensory integration equipment, which can help children with autism improve their skills and function more independently.

"Reviewing your insurance policy to understand what benefits are covered and what limitations or exclusions apply is important. If you have questions about your insurance coverage, you can contact your insurance provider or a healthcare professional who can help guide you through the process," said Richards, a former licensed insurance agent.

She also speaks to groups of parents, grandparents, and service clubs, like Rotary and Kiwanis.

Richards is in the finals of the SuperMom contest created by Women's World magazine.

The magazine wrote a feature article about her in 2007.

