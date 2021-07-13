Autism Care Partners Acquires Autism Bridges, Expands Services to Children With Autism Throughout the Northeast

NEW YORK, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Autism Care Partners is excited to announce the acquisition of Autism Bridges—a founder-led, New Hampshire-based multi-state autism treatment organization. With this acquisition, Autism Care Partners ("ACP" or "the Company") will represent one of the most clinically forward and regionally dense providers of Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) and related behavioral therapies in the Northeast.

"Joining our companies together to spread clinical excellence, serve more families and demonstrate clinical and cost outcomes is what drives our excitement about this partnership. Early in our discussions, both organizations realized how aligned our missions are. I'm eager to start working with the Bridges team to accelerate the delivery of evidence-based autism services throughout the Northeast. Bridges' commitment to clinical excellence coupled with the provision of data-driven, comprehensive, and customized treatment is the perfect complement to ACP's family of behavioral care companies," said Jim Spink, CEO of ACP.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ("CDC") now estimates that one in 54 children in the U.S. is diagnosed with ASD by the age of eight resulting in unprecedented access to care challenges. To address the lack of access and often uncoordinated care needs of the autism community, ACP is focused on ensuring "no wrong door" to individuals on the spectrum and their families by providing and coordinating ABA, diagnostic and related services across diverse care settings including home, school, telehealth, and state-of-the-art treatment centers.

"Ever since I founded Bridges 14 years ago, I've been focused on giving our clients the absolute best chance at gaining the skills needed to live happy, productive lives and restoring hope to their families by implementing high-quality ABA treatment. With the incredible resources and breadth of services that ACP brings to the table such as diagnostic evaluations, speech and language services to name a few, I'm even more excited about the life-changing impact we can have on the future of our clients and their families," said Thea Davis, Founder of Autism Bridges.

About Autism Care Partners

Founded in 1992 as an Early Intervention provider in New York City, Autism Care Partners has become a recognized leader in the delivery of comprehensive behavioral therapy to individuals on the autism spectrum. ACP's family of care companies provides diagnostic evaluations, early intervention services, ABA, speech therapy, occupational therapy, and social work services to individuals on the autism spectrum, and their families, through their network of center and home-based practices. The company operates 11 multi-disciplinary centers throughout the Northeast. The combined platform will continue to be led by Jim Spink, CEO with Thea Davis BCBA joining as the CCO.

About Autism Bridges

Founded in 2007, Autism Bridges specializes in the delivery of high-quality individualized ABA programming for young children diagnosed with autism and serves communities in New Hampshire, Vermont, and Massachusetts. Together, the combined organizations will serve families across the Northeast from New York to Vermont, helping each child reach their full and unique potential.

About Coppermine Capital

Coppermine Capital provides equity capital to middle-market companies throughout the U.S. As investors of private capital, the firm tailors its strategy to meet the unique objectives of each individual platform. They can move quickly and be flexible in solving capital requirements without managing toward a fixed return threshold or hold period. The firm maintains a focused, closely held portfolio and actively partners with each leadership team. Through its capital resources and broad network of industry relationships, Coppermine offers companies growth capital, critical strategic and operational support, and business development assistance.

