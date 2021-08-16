Autism Care Partners Acquires Puddingstone Place™, Expands Services to Children With Autism in Massachusetts

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Autism Care Partners ("ACP or "the Company") is excited to announce the acquisition of Puddingstone Place™—a Massachusetts-based autism treatment organization. With this acquisition, ACP becomes one of the largest providers of Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) and related therapies in Massachusetts. In addition to Puddingstone's three centers in eastern Massachusetts, ACP will expand the Visual Immersion System™ (VIS), an innovative treatment program developed in the Autism Language Program (ALP) at Boston Children's Hospital, under the leadership of Dr. Howard C. Shane, who will join the ACP leadership team as a Senior Advisor*. This proprietary, evidence-based, treatment approach, now exclusively offered through ACP, improves communication and learning for people with autism and other developmental disabilities. As a combined organization, ACP becomes the exclusive provider licensed to offer VIS.

ACP is focused on ensuring "no wrong door" to individuals on the spectrum and their families by providing and coordinating ABA, diagnostic and related services across diverse care settings including home, school, telehealth, and state-of-the-art treatment centers. The acquisition of Puddingstone Place™ advances this mission.

"We are excited to expand our services deeper into Massachusetts with the addition of Puddingstone's three treatment locations. We saw an immediate synergy between our organizations as Puddingstone Place™, like us, takes a holistic approach to treating autism by offering families one-stop access to ABA, speech, and occupational therapy services. This partnership furthers our mission by deploying the innovative, visual-based methodology being offered at Puddingstone throughout our growing network, and most importantly, to the hundreds of families we serve," said Jim Spink, CEO of ACP.

Developed by Dr. Shane, VIS provides cutting-edge methodologies and proven treatment programs using augmented visual technology and supports. "I am thrilled to partner with ACP and expand the clinical reach of the Visual Immersion System™ across their network of leading-edge treatment centers," said Dr. Shane.

"It is with great pride we join the ACP family. Our mutual alignment with both the mission and our vision, combined with cultural and clinical excellence makes us a perfect match," said Elaine Crosby, Founder of Puddingstone Place™.

About Autism Care Partners

Founded in 1992 as an Early Intervention provider in New York City, Autism Care Partners has become a recognized leader in the delivery of comprehensive behavioral therapy to individuals on the autism spectrum. ACP's family of care companies provides diagnostic evaluations, early intervention services, ABA, speech therapy, occupational therapy, and social work services to individuals on the autism spectrum, and their families, through their network of center and home-based practices. The company operates 14 multi-disciplinary centers throughout the Northeast. The combined platform will continue to be led by CEO Jim Spink.

About Puddingstone Place™

Puddingstone Place™ provides world-renowned programming to enhance communication, support behavioral changes, and improve the overall quality of life for individuals with autism and other developmental disabilities. It currently provides ABA, Speech, and Occupational Therapy across three centers in Massachusetts while also partnering with school districts seeking to integrate the underlying principles of the Visual Immersion System™ (VIS).

About Coppermine Capital

Coppermine Capital provides equity capital to middle-market companies throughout the U.S. As investors of private capital, the firm tailors its strategy to meet the unique objectives of each individual platform. They can move quickly and be flexible in solving capital requirements without managing toward a fixed return threshold or hold period. The firm maintains a focused, closely held portfolio and actively partners with each leadership team. Through its capital resources and broad network of industry relationships, Coppermine offers companies growth capital, critical strategic and operational support, and business development assistance.

Contact:

Name: Nick James

Title: Chief Development Officer

Company: Autism Care Partners

617.694.0829

E-mail: [email protected]

Website: https://www.autismcarepartners.com/

Name: Dave Jones

Title: Managing Director

Company: Coppermine Capital

E-mail: [email protected]

Website: https://www.copperminecapital.com/

Name: Harris Drantch

Title: Principal

Company: Coppermine Capital

E-mail: [email protected]

Website: https://www.copperminecapital.com/

*Dr. Shane is a co-founder of Puddingstone Place and has equity in the company. Dr. Shane also serves as the Senior Advisor and consultant for Autism Care Partners and receives compensation for these roles.

