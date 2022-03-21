Autism Care Partners Opens New Centers in MA, CT and VT, Continuing its Expansion Throughout the Northeast

NEW YORK, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Autism Care Partners ("ACP") continues to expand services to families in the Northeast, opening new locations in Worcester, MA, Berlin, CT, and Burlington, VT. With these added treatment hubs, ACP is now offering services across eighteen locations in seven states, with continued plans for expansion in 2022.

Autism Care Partners

In March, community leaders joined Team ACP in celebrating their new centers and the expansion of their interdisciplinary service model. Mayor Mark Kaczynski from Berlin, CT, and Mayor Joseph Petty from Worcester, MA, participated in ribbon cutting ceremonies at the grand openings. In addition to local officials, ACP welcomed families, academic and medical partners, health plan colleagues and community members to their new centers to learn about ACP and its comprehensive suite of services.

While all of these new centers offer Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA), ACP is excited to augment behavioral treatment with Diagnositc Evaluations, Speech Therapy, Occupational Therapy, and Licensed Clinical Social Work services to the children and families they serve. Further, in the coming months, ACP plans to deploy The Visual Immersion System™ (VIS™), their proprietary and innovative speech treatment program co-developed at Boston Children's Hospital's Autism Language Program, across the enterprise. The VIS™, an evidence-based intervention, differentially improves communication and learning for individuals on the Autism Spectrum through the use of a technology supported, visual-based, treatment framework.

Jim Spink, Chief Executive Officer of Autism Care Partners said "One in 44 children in the US is diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder and ACP is responding to the needs of families looking for comprehensive early intervention and autism treatment paired with diagnostic evaluations, speech and occupational therapy, and social work services at our centers. We look forward to continuing to evolve and grow our model to meet the diverse needs of the children and families we serve."

ACP's continued 2022 expansion plans include eight additional 6,000 to 9,000 square foot centers throughout multiple markets. ACP remains committed to increasing access to critical interdisciplinary services for children and families of children on the Autism Spectrum.

About Autism Care Partners

Founded in 1992 as an Early Intervention Provider in New York City, Autism Care Partners has evolved to become a recognized leader in the delivery of comprehensive behavioral therapy to individuals on the autism spectrum. ACP provides diagnostic evaluations, early intervention services, applied behavioral analysis, speech therapy, occupational therapy, social work and the Visual Immersion System™ to individuals on the autism spectrum, and their families, through their center, home, and school-based practices.

Contact:

Name: Nick James Name: Harris Drantch Name: Dave Jones Title: Chief Development Officer Title: Principal Title: Managing Director Company: Autism Care Partners Company: Coppermine Capital Company: Coppermine Capital E-mail: [email protected] E-mail: [email protected] E-mail: [email protected]

SOURCE Autism Care Partners