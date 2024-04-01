Autism Digest Celebrates 25th Anniversary and Autism Acceptance Month with Our Biggest Issue Ever and Launches Exciting New Interactive Features

SAN FRANCISCO, April 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This year, as Autism Digest commemorates its 25th anniversary, the publication is also celebrating Autism Acceptance Month by releasing its most significant issue to date. This edition not only marks a milestone anniversary but also introduces innovative features, resources, and interactive content aimed at empowering and supporting the autism community. To honor both this momentous occasion and Autism Acceptance Day, Autism Digest is delighted to provide the current edition, May 2024, for free.

We are gifting our 25th anniversary issue of Autism Digest in honor of Autism Acceptance Month Autism Digest your original source for trusted content has just gone interactive.

As we celebrate 25 years of groundbreaking publishing, we're excited to announce the continued involvement of esteemed contributors like Temple Grandin and Carol Kranowitz, whose insights and expertise have been invaluable to our readers. Their ongoing contributions underscore Autism Digest's commitment to delivering the highest quality content to our community.

This landmark edition introduces several new features:

The Autism Digest Book Club : An engaging platform featuring an autism-tailored interactive ChatGPT, facilitating discussions and providing web-sourced insights for families, professionals, and individuals seeking to understand and navigate autism.





: An engaging platform featuring an autism-tailored interactive ChatGPT, facilitating discussions and providing web-sourced insights for families, professionals, and individuals seeking to understand and navigate autism. Communication Board : A novel tool on our magazine's back page, changing with each issue, aimed at fostering expression and communication for those with varied communication needs.





: A novel tool on our magazine's back page, changing with each issue, aimed at fostering expression and communication for those with varied communication needs. Interactive Surveys : A new way for readers to engage with timely topics, contributing to a collective understanding of the community's needs and interests.





: A new way for readers to engage with timely topics, contributing to a collective understanding of the community's needs and interests. Videos : An immersive dive into visual content, bringing stories, interviews, and research findings to life.





: An immersive dive into visual content, bringing stories, interviews, and research findings to life. Breaking Research : Updates on the latest advancements in autism research, therapies, and interventions.





: Updates on the latest advancements in autism research, therapies, and interventions. Unboxing : Discoveries of new products, technologies, and resources showcased through unboxing videos.





: Discoveries of new products, technologies, and resources showcased through unboxing videos. Controversy Corner: A dedicated section focusing on controversial topics to promote open dialogue and understanding within our community.

As we reflect on 25 years of service to the autism community, our commitment to providing valuable information, support, and resources has never been stronger.

We want to gift you an edition of Autism Digest

Lois Brady, Publisher of Autism Digest, states, "We are immensely proud to present this landmark edition during our 25th anniversary year. Making it available for free during Autism Acceptance Month allows us to thank our readers and spread, acceptance, and awareness even further. The continued contributions from icons like Temple Grandin and Carol Kranowitz, along with our new features, reflect our ongoing effort to engage with our readers in meaningful ways and address the diverse experiences within the autism community."

To access the free edition of Autism Digest, simply scan the provided QR code. Join us in celebrating not only Autism Acceptance Day but also 25 years of dedication to our readers, filled with insights, stories, and resources designed with the autism community in mind.

Autism Digest remains a leading voice for the autism community, providing news, research, and resources to support individuals, families, and foster community connections as we move forward into our next quarter-century.

