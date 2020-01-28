Autism Educators Spectrum Strategy Group Launches in Massachusetts

BOSTON, Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Autism educators Spectrum Strategy Group has launched today, looking to provide autism training and education to families, caregivers, clinicians and employers.

Executive Director Ilia Walsh brings over 25 years of experience in training and educating both adults and children.

Having worked with Temple Grandin, Tony Attwood, Carol Kranowitz, David & Kristin Finch, Stephen Shore, Becca Lory, and Isabelle Hénault, the Spectrum Strategy Group is well-positioned to meet the needs of all educators, employers, clinicians and caretakers involved.

With experience in having trained over 1,000 administrators, faculty and staff at over 150 school districts in Massachusetts and New York, speaking at the Massachusetts State Department of Disability Services, Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Wellesley College, Beth Israel Deaconess Center, the AANE Connections Conference, and the National Center for Women in IT Conference, SSG can assist and educate all educators, professionals, and caregivers alike.

Clients will work directly with the full-service Spectrum Strategy Group team, which provides a dedicated professional who will guide you from start to finish. From understanding the diagnosis to family education and assistance, from goal setting, strategy development and implementation, the SSG team will ensure that the family, educator, professional, or caregiver is left with the tools to help the diagnosed individual live and work to their fullest potential.

"Our vision is to see the unique gifts and talents of individuals on the autism spectrum fully recognized. Armed with self-awareness and a toolkit of strategies, individuals can live and work to their highest potential," said executive director, Ilia Walsh.

To learn more about the Spectrum Strategy Group, head over to www.thespectrumstrategy.com or email Ilia directly at ilia@thespectrumstrategygroup.com

