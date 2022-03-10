Autism Project of Palm Beach County Holds Fundraising Auction Benefiting the Learning Center

JUPITER, Fla., March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Learning Center, a Palm Beach County charter school serving students with autism spectrum disorders ages 3-14, proudly announces that they will once again be a beneficiary of a fundraising auction by the Autism Project of Palm Beach County.

The Autism Project's 21st annual event will be a virtual auction during the entire month of April, which is World Autism Month. All proceeds raised will directly benefit The Autism Project, The Learning Academy at The Els Center of Excellence, and The Learning Center at The Els Center of Excellence.

"This is our largest fundraising event of the year, and it is crucial in supplementing funding to ensure our students receive the best possible resources," shared Stacie Routt, Executive Director of The Learning Center. "Now more than ever we need the community's support to help further our mission and allow our students to thrive."

The Learning Center is a tuition-free charter school that shares a campus with the Els Center for Excellence, a world-class site hosting leading-edge programs and services for individuals with autism. The school serves children with autism in PreK through 8th grade, and currently has 150 students enrolled with a student to teacher ratio of 3:1 or lower. All teachers are state certified in both Exceptional Student Education (ESE) K-12 and in a general education content area and have already obtained and/or are working towards receiving their autism spectrum disorder (ASD) endorsement as well.

According to Autism Speaks, ASD affects an estimated 1 in 44 children nationwide and is characterized by a broad range of conditions including challenges with social skills, repetitive behaviors, language, and nonverbal communication. Schools like The Learning Center prepare students with autism to be as independent, self-sufficient, and socially interactive as possible. All services and supports are designed and delivered to respect the dignity and uniqueness of each person and are provided in the least restrictive environment in an appropriate manner.

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a particularly large impact on students with autism and the community's help in supporting these children is critical. For more information on The Learning Center and to learn more about the upcoming virtual auction and ways you can support the school, please visit https://thelearningcenter.org.

About The Learning Center at The Els Center for Excellence

The Learning Center at The Els Center of Excellence is a Palm Beach County Public Charter School serving students ages 3-14 with autism spectrum disorders. TLC is now in its fourteenth year as a charter school, sharing this distinction with only one other existing charter school in Palm Beach County.

