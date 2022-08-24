Autism Science Foundation Announces Recipients of the 2022 Suzanne Wright Memorial Research Accelerator Grants

These grants support studies related to gastrointestinal issues in autism, improving quality of life for people with profound autism, and validating an autism diagnostic tool for use online

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Autism Science Foundation (ASF), a nonprofit organization dedicated to funding innovative autism research and supporting families facing autism, today announced the recipients of the newly renamed Suzanne Wright Memorial Research Accelerator Grants. Three grants are being awarded to expand the scope, speed the progress, and increase the efficiency of active autism research grants.

This year's grantees are:

Dr. Calliope Holingue of Johns Hopkins University , who is studying ways to expedite our understanding of gastrointestinal issues in autistic adults.





, who is studying ways to expedite our understanding of gastrointestinal issues in autistic adults. Dr. Elizabeth Kaplan-Kahn of the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia , who is studying ways to improve quality of life measures for individuals with profound autism.





of the Children's Hospital of , who is studying ways to improve quality of life measures for individuals with profound autism. Dr. Yael G. Dai and Dr. Daina M. Tagavi of Boston University , who are studying the validity of the RISE Communication Play Protocol (RISE-CPP), an autism diagnostic tool that has been modified to be used online.

ASF renamed its Accelerator Grants this year in honor of pioneering autism advocate Suzanne Wright. Suzanne, who died in 2016, co-founded Autism Speaks in 2005 after her grandson was diagnosed with autism. She raised millions of dollars to fund autism research and help families impacted by autism.

"The Accelerator Grants are exactly the kind of funding mechanism that Suzanne would have loved because she was all about urgency and removing barriers to research," said ASF Co-Founder and President Alison Singer. "We are proud to fund these three grants, which are all poised to make a positive difference in the lives of people with autism."

About the Autism Science Foundation

The Autism Science Foundation (ASF) is a 501(c) (3) public charity. Its mission is to support autism research by providing funding to scientists and organizations conducting autism research. ASF also provides information about autism to the general public and serves to increase awareness of autism spectrum disorders and the needs of individuals and families affected by autism.

