Autism Services and Resources Connecticut holding 26th Annual Walk for Autism

WALLINGFORD, Conn., April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Autism Services and Resources Connecticut (ASRC) is holding its' Walk for Autism on May 21st, 2023 at Quinnipiac University's North Haven campus to promote its mission to provide lifelong access and opportunities for those with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD).

ASRC Connecticut Walk for Autism Day is May 21, 2023 and is FREE to ATTENDEES: Walk for Autism | Autism Resource Fair | Inclusive Employment Showcase​​The Connecticut Autism Community is gathering for this special event - and we want YOU to be there! Join friends, family and the autism community at Quinnipiac University North Haven Campus on May 21st, 2023! Join the Connecticut Autism Community on May 21st at Quinnipiac University in North Haven! Go to CTWALKFORAUTISM.COM to sign up or learn more!

Participants may sign up individually or with a team and enjoy food trucks, raffles, contests, music and much more. For the second year in a row, select inclusive businesses, transition organizations and state agencies will be on hand to share best practices and ideas as part of the "Inclusive Employment Showcase", aimed at helping the neurodiverse community navigate the often difficult paths to employment. Returning from a pandemic hiatus this year is the ASRC CT Autism Resource Fair, bringing together exhibitors from a variety of businesses and organizations that support the neurodiverse community. Also returning this year as celebrity Master of Ceremonies will be News 8 Anchor/Reporter Sarah Cody.

"We strive to provide lifelong access to opportunities for persons on the autism spectrum," ASRC president, Julie Hipp, shares. "The Walk for Autism is ASRC's largest event to fund this vision, and we think it's incredibly informative to have the resource fair and employment showcase at the same time – and all at no charge to attendees!"

ASRC paved the way for Connecticut's Autism Community as the state's first advocacy organization and original Walk for Autism. Since 1997, over 30,000 people have participated in the Walk.

"All money raised stays in Connecticut to help develop inclusive social programs, employment readiness, and comprehensive training for families and professionals."

To sign up or learn information more about the Walk for Autism 2023 visit https://ctwalkforautism.com/.

Autism Services and Resources Connecticut (ASRC) was founded in 1997 as the first exclusive Connecticut autism advocacy organization for individuals and families. A 501(c)(3) non-profit not funded by state or federal money, they count on the generous support of donors, grants and fundraising activities to support programming initiatives. For more information visit ct-asrc.org .

Christine Lupo

Marketing Intern

Autism Services & Resources Connecticut

[email protected]

SOURCE ASRC - Autism Services and Resources Connecticut