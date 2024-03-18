Autism Society of America Celebrates Differences for Autism Acceptance Month

April is Autism Acceptance Month, and the Autism Society Offers Programs for Safety, Employment, and Social Justice Issues.

ROCKVILLE, Md., March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This April, the Autism Society of America is inviting the Autism community to be the connection to resources, acceptance, and each other. Autism Acceptance Month kicks off on April 1st, and the Autism Society celebrates the varied experiences within the Autism community and highlights the critical need for us to turn acceptance into action.

Autism is the fastest-growing developmental disability in the United States with increasing prevalence rates continuing to create the urgent need for equitable supports and services. 1 in 36 children are diagnosed with Autism, which can be attributed to a variety of factors, primarily improved diagnostic screening and identification, as well as an increased prevalence rate itself.

"Autism Acceptance Month provides us with an opportunity to take action through acceptance to provide the Autism community with the supports, services, and resources needed," states Christopher Banks, President and CEO of the Autism Society of America. "The Autism Society has continued to develop strategic initiatives that break down systemic barriers, and creates more equitable solutions through programs like Safety on the Spectrum, Employment, and the Autism Justice Center."

The Autism Society's Safety on the Spectrum programs include a focus on First Responder training, Water Safety and Wandering prevention, and further deliverables in support of the Kevin & Avonte Law. In addition to safety, employment and social justice issues programs, including the Autism Justice Center, our health equity priorities expanded our Vaccine Education Initiative to address systemic barriers and promotes vaccine education, confidence and access. Lastly, the Autism Society offers a National Helpline which provides information and referral services to connect the community to the resources they need – our nationwide network of helplines support more than 130,000 people per year.

As a part of our #CelerateDifferences theme, which highlights the infinite ways in which people experience life and how we can take action to provide the support that's needed, the Autism Society will travel nationwide to collect community stories with our "Road to Acceptance" project. This mobile video studio will engage community members to reflect on acts of acceptance, moments of challenges, and opportunities for greater inclusion. Stay tuned for more information about this campaign as it kicks off.

About the Autism Society of America

The Autism Society of America is dedicated to creating connections, empowering everyone in the Autism community with the resources needed to live fully.

As the nation's oldest leading grassroots Autism organization, the Autism Society and its approximately 70 affiliates serve over half a million people each year. By championing initiatives that advance equitable opportunities in healthcare, education, employment, safety, and public policy, the organization executes a national reach, with meaningful local impact. Through education, advocacy, support and community programming, the Autism Society works towards a world in which everyone is connected to the support they need, when they need it.

For more information, go to AutismSociety.org, Facebook Instagram , X or LinkedIn.

