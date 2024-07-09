AUTISM SPEAKS INTRODUCES FIELD DAY FOR ALL ACROSS 12 U.S. LOCATIONS THIS FALL

New Interactive Event Format to Bring Together Local Organizations and Autism Community

WASHINGTON, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Autism Speaks is proud to introduce Field Day for All, an event that will bring critical funds, resources and support services directly to the communities that autistic people and their families call home. A newly designed event building from the traditional Autism Speaks Walks, Field Day for All will launch across 12 locations nationwide this fall.

Each Field Day for All event will feature an onsite expo with participating local organizations, interactive games, educational workshops and sensory-friendly experiences—creating an inclusive space where everyone with a connection to autism can feel welcomed and supported.

"The Field Day for All events mark a significant evolution in our approach to community engagement. Bringing autistic people, families and local organizations together is a powerful way to connect the autistic community with access to much-needed services and information close to home," said Keith Wargo, President and CEO of Autism Speaks. "By hosting these events, we're building a welcoming community for autistic people, providing them with invaluable resources and a strong network of support."

The resource fairs will offer a range of supports and services, including direct providers, transition support and employment resources, giving attendees direct access to crucial information and assistance.

With the introduction of this collaborative model, participating local organizations will have the opportunity to leverage Field Day for All to drive fundraising for their organizations. Eligible organizations will receive 70% of the funds raised. Autism Speaks will cover the overhead costs associated with the events, eliminating the barriers that smaller organizations often face when trying to raise money on their own.

"By giving back directly to local organizations, we hope to make an impact in the day-to-day lives of autistic people and their families," said Wargo. "This effort deepens our commitment to supporting all people on the spectrum—from early diagnosis and intervention to transition to adulthood, aging with autism and beyond."

For nearly 20 years, Autism Speaks has been a leading autism advocacy and research organization, championing the autistic community and working to provide people with autism and their families with the resources, supports and services needed to reach their full potential. Field Day for All events embody this mission, celebrating our partners and peers, and promoting inclusive opportunities, understanding and acceptance of autistic people.

For groups and organizations interested in participating in an upcoming Autism Speaks Field Day for All, and for more information on how to attend an event or join a fundraising team, visit autismspeaks.org/fielddayforall.

Field Day for All – Locations:

Lehigh Valley, PA – 14 September Kansas City, MO – 5 October Cincinnati, OH – 5 October Denver, CO – 5 October Bay Area, CA – 12 October Sacramento, CA – 19 October Hartford, CT – 20 October New Jersey Shore, NJ – 26 October San Antonio, TX – 9 November Charlotte, NC – 9 November Austin, TX – 16 November Broward County, FL – 17 November

About Autism Speaks

Autism Speaks is dedicated to creating an inclusive world for all individuals with autism throughout their lifespan. In response to the pressing needs of the 1 in 36 children and 1 in 45 adults with autism in the U.S. today, Autism Speaks provides resources and tools for autistic individuals of all ages and levels of support. Connecting people with autism and their families to free advocacy, services, supports, research, innovation and advances in care, the nonprofit serves as convener for the autism community with the goal of making a real difference for all people on the autism spectrum. To find resources, join an event or make a donation, go to AutismSpeaks.org. Learn more and join the movement to #actfearlessly by following @AutismSpeaks on Facebook, X, Instagram, TikTok and LinkedIn.

